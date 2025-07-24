LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Hulk Hogan Death: WWE Stars and Fans Pay Emotional Tribute To Wrestling Legend

Hulk Hogan Death: WWE Stars and Fans Pay Emotional Tribute To Wrestling Legend

Hulk Hogan, one of wrestling’s biggest icons, has died at the age of 71, leaving fans and fellow wrestlers heartbroken. Known for transforming WWE in the 1980s and later reshaping WCW with the nWo, Hogan's legacy remains unforgettable. Tributes have poured in as the wrestling world mourns his passing.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: July 24, 2025 23:48:18 IST

The wrestling community is heartbroken after news came out that Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71. TMZ reported his death on July 24. Right after that, fans and wrestlers everywhere started pouring in their emotions, showing just how much he meant to so many.

WWE Stars and Fans Share Their Tributes

As soon as the news became official, tributes started coming in from all over. Wrestlers, fans, even people outside wrestling took a moment to remember Hogan. He wasn’t just a big star inside the ring. To a lot of people, he was a part of their lives growing up.

WWE said in a statement, “WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

Hulk Hogan’s WWE Rise and Career-Defining Moments

Hogan changed everything when he came back to WWE in the early 1980s. In 1984, he beat The Iron Sheik at Madison Square Garden and won the WWE Title. That moment didn’t just make him champion. It launched wrestling into a whole different spotlight with Hogan right at the front.

He went on to headline the first eight WrestleManias. A ninth, if you count his sudden win over Yokozuna, made it even more legendary. Hogan wasn’t just a top guy. He became the face of the entire wrestling industry and brought in fans from all over the world.

WCW Turn and Hogan’s Complex Legacy

In 1996, he made one of the most shocking moves ever in wrestling. Hogan turned heel at WCW’s Bash at the Beach. He joined up with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, forming the New World Order. That changed WCW forever and gave his career a new life.

Still, Hogan’s journey had some serious bumps. His legacy became complicated over time. He was involved in a number of public controversies and personal scandals. Many people criticized him for things outside the ring. But his impact on wrestling stayed strong despite those issues.

Hogan’s Final Project and His Lasting Impact

Before his passing, Hogan had just started a new project called the Real American Freestyle League. It had signed a deal with Fox Nation. He was working on it with his old friend Eric Bischoff, and they had even brought Kurt Angle into the picture.

It looked like he was starting a new chapter doing what he loved with people he trusted. His death leaves a giant hole in the wrestling world. For a lot of fans, it feels like they lost a piece of their childhood along with him.

Tags: hulk hogan, hulk hogan death, WWE

