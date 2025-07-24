Hulk Hogan Death: WWE Stars and Fans Pay Emotional Tribute To Wrestling Legend

The wrestling community is heartbroken after news came out that Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71. TMZ reported his death on July 24. Right after that, fans and wrestlers everywhere started pouring in their emotions, showing just how much he meant to so many.

WWE Stars and Fans Share Their Tributes

As soon as the news became official, tributes started coming in from all over. Wrestlers, fans, even people outside wrestling took a moment to remember Hogan. He wasn’t just a big star inside the ring. To a lot of people, he was a part of their lives growing up.

WWE said in a statement, “WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans. — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2025

When I nearly lost my dad 8 years ago, one of the few people who was there for all of it was Hulk Hogan. My heart breaks for Nick and Brooke. Rest in peace, brother — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 24, 2025

I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend @HulkHogan! Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When… pic.twitter.com/rOWLakMjr4 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 24, 2025

One of the reasons I got into wrestling. Hulk was always so nice to me and was the one celebrity that wanted to see all the kids I brought over from Bermuda. RIP legend. There will never be another. Hulkamania never dies. pic.twitter.com/cPKk68LQJj — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) July 24, 2025

Hulk Hogan died at 71 today. He is probably the most famous pro wrestler who ever lived and more people paid to see him perform over the course of his career than any other person. Thanks for the memories. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) July 24, 2025

Hulk Hogan was the reason I fell in love with wrestling. Thank you for the memories. I’ll pray for peace and contentment for your family. pic.twitter.com/xqrSr4Rmhu — Conrad the Mortgage Guy (@HeyHeyItsConrad) July 24, 2025

Through the good times and the bad, I always loved my brother Terry! I am devastated by the loss of my friend, I only wish we had time to mend our broken friendship before his passing. Until I see you Brother, in the big squared circle in the sky! I love you #hulkhogan #RIP pic.twitter.com/pwhntPY4Cz — Brutus Beefcake (@brutusbeefcake_) July 24, 2025

Hulk Hogan was a true legend. I was fortunate to work with him a couple of times, including this memorable one. It was easy to do a Hulkster impersonation when, like millions of guys my age, I’d practiced it in the mirror a thousand times growing up. #RIPHULKHOGAN https://t.co/8iRfUDy0D8 pic.twitter.com/h7Un65D7KD — Kane (@KaneWWE) July 24, 2025

Hulk Hogan’s WWE Rise and Career-Defining Moments

Hogan changed everything when he came back to WWE in the early 1980s. In 1984, he beat The Iron Sheik at Madison Square Garden and won the WWE Title. That moment didn’t just make him champion. It launched wrestling into a whole different spotlight with Hogan right at the front.

He went on to headline the first eight WrestleManias. A ninth, if you count his sudden win over Yokozuna, made it even more legendary. Hogan wasn’t just a top guy. He became the face of the entire wrestling industry and brought in fans from all over the world.

WCW Turn and Hogan’s Complex Legacy

In 1996, he made one of the most shocking moves ever in wrestling. Hogan turned heel at WCW’s Bash at the Beach. He joined up with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, forming the New World Order. That changed WCW forever and gave his career a new life.

Still, Hogan’s journey had some serious bumps. His legacy became complicated over time. He was involved in a number of public controversies and personal scandals. Many people criticized him for things outside the ring. But his impact on wrestling stayed strong despite those issues.

Hogan’s Final Project and His Lasting Impact

Before his passing, Hogan had just started a new project called the Real American Freestyle League. It had signed a deal with Fox Nation. He was working on it with his old friend Eric Bischoff, and they had even brought Kurt Angle into the picture.

It looked like he was starting a new chapter doing what he loved with people he trusted. His death leaves a giant hole in the wrestling world. For a lot of fans, it feels like they lost a piece of their childhood along with him.

