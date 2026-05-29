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Home > Sports News > Vinesh Phogat Wins Supreme Court Relief in Asian Games 2026 Trials Row; SC Questions WFI Selection Policy, Rejects Immediate Ban

Vinesh Phogat Wins Supreme Court Relief in Asian Games 2026 Trials Row; SC Questions WFI Selection Policy, Rejects Immediate Ban

Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat received major relief from the Supreme Court after being allowed to participate in the Asian Games 2026 selection trials despite the Wrestling Federation of India’s challenge to the Delhi High Court order. The apex court also raised concerns over judicial interference in sports administration, examined WFI’s selection policy, and questioned issues linked to eligibility, maternity-break and anti-doping compliance.

Supreme Court allows Vinesh Phogat to appear for Asian Games 2026 trials. Image Credit: ANI
Supreme Court allows Vinesh Phogat to appear for Asian Games 2026 trials. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 16:15 IST

Vinesh Phogat vs WFI: Veteran wrestler and Olympian Vinesh Phogat was allowed to compete in the Asian Games 2026 selection trials by the Supreme Court on Friday, despite the court’s concerns over judicial meddling in sports administration issues. It would have been different if it had been someone else. The Court declared, “She has made the nation proud.” Simultaneously, the Supreme Court voiced concerns with the Delhi High Court’s handling of the case, noting that swift and simple judicial intervention in similar matters could cause issues with national and international athletic schedules. 

Supreme Court hears WFI’s plea challenging Delhi High Court 

“You have been an excellent athlete. But Country first”, the Supreme Court remarked while hearing a plea filed by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) challenging the Delhi High Court’s order permitting Phogat to participate in the trials. “These are not medical college admissions but national and international sports. It can’t be like Courts will interfere in this manner and disrupt the entire schedule”, Justice PS Narasimha verbally remarked during the hearing. 

While granting interim relief to Phogat, the Supreme Court also sought her response on the petition filed by the WFI challenging her participation in the trials. The matter is scheduled to be heard next on Monday, June 1. In its May 22 order, the Delhi High Court had directed that Phogat be allowed to participate in the selection trials scheduled for May 30 and 31. 

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The High Court had further ordered that the trials be video-recorded and conducted under the supervision of independent observers appointed by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to ensure transparency in the selection process. The directions were issued by a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia while hearing Phogat’s appeal against an interim order passed by a single-judge Bench. 

The single judge had declined to grant interim relief in her pending writ petition challenging the WFI’s selection policy as well as a show-cause notice issued against her. Earlier, Phogat had challenged the WFI’s Asian Games Selection Policy dated February 25, 2026, and a subsequent circular dated May 6, 2026, which restricted eligibility for the selection trials to medal winners from specified domestic tournaments conducted in 2025 and 2026. 

Vinesh Phogat returned after taking a sabbatical

According to the order, Phogat had informed the International Testing Agency (ITA) in December 2024 that she was taking a sabbatical on account of pregnancy and intended to return to competition later. She gave birth to her first child in July 2025 and resumed training thereafter. The ITA subsequently confirmed that she would be eligible to compete from January 1, 2026, onwards. The Court observed that because of her maternity-related absence, Phogat could not participate in the championships that formed the basis for eligibility under the WFI policy, resulting in her exclusion from the selection trials. 

Supreme Court finds WFI’s actions against Vinesh Phogat discriminatory

The Bench prima facie found the policy and circular to be arbitrary and discriminatory as they restricted participation only to medal winners from specific events, thereby excluding athletes like Phogat. The Court also made strong remarks against the observations made by WFI in the show-cause notice issued to Phogat over the Paris Olympics 2024 weigh-in controversy. Referring to remarks describing the incident as a “national embarrassment,” the Bench termed such observations “deplorable” and said they appeared vindictive and premeditated, particularly when the Court of Arbitration for Sport had already observed that there was no wrongdoing on Phogat’s part. 

At the same time, the Division Bench clarified that it had not expressed any final opinion on the merits of the case and that the pending writ petition before the Single Judge would be decided independently on its own merits.

Also Read: ‘Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Reminds me of Shahid Afridi’: Mohammad Yousaf — Former Pakistan Cricket Legend Trolled For Viral Remark

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Vinesh Phogat Wins Supreme Court Relief in Asian Games 2026 Trials Row; SC Questions WFI Selection Policy, Rejects Immediate Ban
Tags: Asian Games 2026delhi high courtIndian wrestlingsupreme courtvinesh phogatVinesh Phogat trialsWFIWrestling Federation of India

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Vinesh Phogat Wins Supreme Court Relief in Asian Games 2026 Trials Row; SC Questions WFI Selection Policy, Rejects Immediate Ban

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Vinesh Phogat Wins Supreme Court Relief in Asian Games 2026 Trials Row; SC Questions WFI Selection Policy, Rejects Immediate Ban
Vinesh Phogat Wins Supreme Court Relief in Asian Games 2026 Trials Row; SC Questions WFI Selection Policy, Rejects Immediate Ban
Vinesh Phogat Wins Supreme Court Relief in Asian Games 2026 Trials Row; SC Questions WFI Selection Policy, Rejects Immediate Ban
Vinesh Phogat Wins Supreme Court Relief in Asian Games 2026 Trials Row; SC Questions WFI Selection Policy, Rejects Immediate Ban

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