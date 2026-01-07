‘Violence Against Anyone, Anywhere Is Unacceptable’: Shikhar Dhawan Condemns Brutal Attacks On Minorities In Bangladesh Amid Unrest

Shikhar Dhawan, former India opener has condemned the attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

The left-handed batter took to social media and wrote, “Heartbreaking to read about the brutal assault on a Hindu widow in Bangladesh. Such violence against anyone, anywhere is unacceptable. Prayers for justice and support for the survivor.”

Shikhar Dhawan condemns the heinous act

Heartbreaking to read about the brutal assault on a Hindu widow in Bangladesh. Such violence against anyone, anywhere is unacceptable. Prayers for justice and support for the survivor. 🙏 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 7, 2026







Attacks against minorities continue in Bangladesh

There have been a lot of cases where Hindus have been attacked in Bangladesh. A 25-year-old Hindu man died on Tuesday after he jumped into a canal while trying to escape a mob that accused him of theft. Mithun Sarkar, a resident of Bhandarpur village, was chased by locals who suspected him of stealing, news agency ANI reported.

At least six Hindu men have been killed in Bangladesh since December.

On Monday, Rana Pratap Bairagi, a Hindu businessman and acting editor of a newspaper was shot dead in Jessore district.

A 40-year-old Hindu grocery shop owner Sarat Mani Chakraborty died on same day. Earlier on January 3, Khokon Chandra Das, 50, died after he was brutally attacked and set on fire in Shariatpur district.

Abdullah Al Faruque, Police Super (SP) of Narsingdi, confirmed the incident to news agency ANI. “Mani Chakraborty, a resident of Palash upazila in Narsingdi district, was on his way home from his business after 9 pm on Monday night when assailants stabbed him right in front of his house,” he stated.

How did External Affairs Ministry react?

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said last month that attacks on minorities have continued under the interim Muhammad Yunus administration.

“The unremitting hostility against minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, Christians and Buddhists at the hands of extremists, is a matter of grave concern,” he said.

“Continuing hostilities against minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, Christians and Buddhists matter of grave concern. We condemn the recent gruesome killing of a Hindu youth in Mymensingh and expect perpetrators to be brought to justice,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

