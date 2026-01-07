Indian Sports Presenter Ridhima Pathak Exits BPL, Says ‘My Nation Comes First’ After Bangladesh’s Request To Shift T20 World Cup Matches

Indian presenter Ridhima Pathak has responded to the claims made by the Bangladesh media that she was removed from the hosting panel of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

“Truth matters. In the last few hours, there’s been a narrative suggesting I was “dropped” from the BPL. That is not true. I made a personal decision to opt out. For me, my nation comes first – always. And I value the game of cricket far beyond any single assignment,” Ridhima wrote.

“I’ve been privileged to serve this sport for years with honesty, respect, and passion. That won’t change. I’ll continue to stand for integrity, for clarity, and for the spirit of the game.”

“Thank you to everyone who reached out with support. Your messages mean more than you know.”

“Cricket deserves truth. Period. No further comments from my side,” she added in a post which is now viral on the internet.

As per reports, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had earlier announced that it has removed Indian presenter Ridhima Pathak from the hosting panel of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). BCB’s decision has come after the BCCI asked KKR to release fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman.

“The BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to release Mustafizur Rahman from its squad. They can ask for a replacement if needed. And upon request, BCCI will allow a replacement player,” Saikia said while speaking to the media in Guwahati.

Asked why the BCCI has asked Kolkata Knight Riders to do so, he replied, “Because of recent developments all across.”

ICC Rejects BCB’s Request

BCB had earlier requested ICC to shift its T20 World Cup 2026 matches from India. However, as per reports, the ICC has rejected BCB’s request. According to ESPNCricinfo, the ICC has told the Bangladesh Cricket Board that “Bangladesh will need to travel to India to play the T20 World Cup or risk forfeiting points.”

Also Read: IPL-Discarded Mustafizur Rahman Joins PSL 11 After Controversial Exit, Pakistan Secures Key Player