Viral Instagram Reel Triggers Mystery: Homeless Woman Claims to Be Cricketer Salim Durani’s Wife, Internet Divided Over Truth

A viral Instagram Reel has sparked widespread curiosity and debate after a homeless elderly woman claimed to be the wife of late Indian cricketer Salin Durani. The woman who identifies herself as Rekha Srivastava in the video made the unexpected assertion on camera, quickly drawing attention due to Durani’s iconic status and largely private personal life.

Though it remains unverified whether the woman in the viral clip is the same person, the internet is sharply divided between sympathy, skepticism, and calls for verification.

किस्मत आपको कहां से कहां पहुंचा देती है यह एक बड़ा उदाहरण है आपके सामने देश के मशहूर क्रिकेटर सलीम दुर्रानी की पत्नी रेखा श्रीवास्तव…जो कभी बड़े-बड़े बंगलो में रही दुबई में एयरलाइंस चलाई उनके पति देश के बड़े क्रिकेटर थे आज दर-दर की ठोकरे खा रही है







Late Indian cricketer Salim Durani was briefly married to a woman named Rekha, and they had a daughter. She reportedly was once an airline pilot who owned a successful airline company in Dubai and lived a luxurious life. She alleged that after Salim Durani left her and later passed away, his relatives seized her properties, forcing her into destitution.

Cricketer Salim Durani, known for being an attacking left-handed batsman and a slow left-arm orthodox bowler. He was notably the only Indian Test cricketer to have been born in Afghanistan and was also the first-ever cricketer to receive the prestigious Arjuna Award. He passed away at the age of 88 in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on April 2, 2023, after a prolonged battle with cancer.