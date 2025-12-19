LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Viral Instagram Reel Triggers Mystery: Homeless Woman Claims to Be Cricketer Salim Durani's Wife, Internet Divided Over Truth

Viral Instagram Reel Triggers Mystery: Homeless Woman Claims to Be Cricketer Salim Durani’s Wife, Internet Divided Over Truth

A homeless elderly woman claimed to be the wife of the late Indian cricketer Salin Durani. Though it remains unverified whether the woman in the viral clip is the same person, the internet is sharply divided between sympathy, skepticism, and calls for verification. Late Indian cricketer Salim Durani was briefly married to a woman named Rekha, and they had a daughter.

Homeless Woman Claims to Be Cricketer Salim Durani's Wife. (Representative Image: X)

Published: December 19, 2025 10:51:08 IST

Viral Instagram Reel Triggers Mystery: Homeless Woman Claims to Be Cricketer Salim Durani’s Wife, Internet Divided Over Truth

A viral Instagram Reel has sparked widespread curiosity and debate after a homeless elderly woman claimed to be the wife of late Indian cricketer Salin Durani. The woman who identifies herself as Rekha Srivastava in the video made the unexpected assertion on camera, quickly drawing attention due to Durani’s iconic status and largely private personal life. 

Though it remains unverified whether the woman in the viral clip is the same person, the internet is sharply divided between sympathy, skepticism, and calls for verification. 



Cricketer Salim Durani Wife Rekha 

Late Indian cricketer Salim Durani was briefly married to a woman named Rekha, and they had a daughter. She reportedly was once an airline pilot who owned a successful airline company in Dubai and lived a luxurious life. She alleged that after Salim Durani left her and later passed away, his relatives seized her properties, forcing her into destitution. 

Salim Durani Death 

Cricketer Salim Durani, known for being an attacking left-handed batsman and a slow left-arm orthodox bowler. He was notably the only Indian Test cricketer to have been born in Afghanistan and was also the first-ever cricketer to receive the prestigious Arjuna Award. He passed away at the age of 88 in Jamnagar, Gujarat, on April 2, 2023, after a prolonged battle with cancer. 

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 10:51 AM IST
QUICK LINKS