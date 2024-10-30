Virat Kohli Poised For Reappointment As RCB Captain

Virat Kohli is on the verge of being reappointed as the skipper of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Virat Kohli is on the verge of being reappointed as the skipper of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). According to reports, discussions have already taken place between Kohli and RCB management regarding this potential return to captaincy. Kohli, who stepped down from the role in 2021, is eager to embrace the challenge, especially given the current leadership vacuum within the RCB camp.

Transition from Faf du Plessis

Following Kohli’s resignation, the captaincy was handed over to former South African cricketer Faf du Plessis, who led the team in the last two IPL seasons. However, with du Plessis now 40 years old, the franchise is compelled to explore new leadership options. Kohli’s return would not only bring experience but also a renewed sense of direction for the team.

Kohli’s Legacy with RCB

Virat Kohli is one of the few players to have never been released by his franchise throughout the history of the IPL. During his tenure as captain from 2013 to 2021, he guided RCB to the playoffs four times, and they came close to clinching the title in 2016, finishing as runners-up after a loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Under Kohli’s leadership, RCB played a total of 143 matches, winning 63 and losing 70.

Reflecting on his journey with RCB, Kohli had stated, “I will continue to be an RCB player till I play my last game in the IPL. But it’s been a great journey of nine years of joy, frustration, moments of happiness and sadness, and I just want to thank all of you from the bottom of my heart for supporting me and believing in me relentlessly and unconditionally.”

Commitment to RCB and the Fans

Kohli further emphasized his commitment to the franchise: “And I will continue to be committed to play for this franchise as I said till the last day of me playing IPL… for you guys, for the fans, because of what you’ve done for me and how you’ve made me feel over the last so many years that is going to stay with me for the rest of my life.” This heartfelt sentiment highlights his deep connection with the team and its supporters.

Other Leadership Options Considered

Reports suggest that while RCB was considering other potential candidates for the captaincy, Kohli emerged as the frontrunner. Among the names discussed was Shubman Gill; however, he is expected to be retained by the Gujarat Titans, alongside Sai Sudharsan and Rashid Khan. RCB is also eyeing wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant for the mega auction set to take place at the end of November, indicating their intention to strengthen the squad further.

As the IPL season approaches, the prospect of Kohli returning to captain RCB presents an exciting development for fans and players alike. His leadership experience, combined with his deep ties to the franchise, could pave the way for a strong campaign as RCB aims to finally secure their first IPL title. The upcoming auction and team dynamics will be pivotal in shaping the squad, and Kohli’s potential reappointment is sure to reignite hope among RCB supporters.

Read More : Tim Paine Discusses Impact Of Mohammed Shami’s Absence Ahead of BGT 2024-25