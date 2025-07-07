Virat Kohli Refers To Novak Djokovic As A ‘Gladiator’ As The Star Enters The Wimbledon Final 8

LIVE TV
Star India batter Virat Kohli and his Bollywood actor wife Anushka Sharma were in attendance to witness Novak Djokovic’s fourth-round fixture in Wimbledon at the Centre Court. The now-retired Federer watched his old opponent Novak Djokovic defeat Alex de Minaur 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the fourth round at the All England Club from the Royal Box. In front of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic said that it was "good to break the curse"

Famous cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, went to see Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon fourth-round play on Monday. After losing the opening set 1-6, Djokovic defeated Alex de Minaur. The Serbian tennis pro advanced in the event after winning the next three sets 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Virat Kohli watched the match as well and gave Novak Djokovic a lot of credit. He posted, “What a match, it was business as usual for the gladiator @djokernole.” This message highlighted Kohli’s appreciation for Djokovic’s resilience and skill during the match.




Without a doubt, the 38-year-old Djokovic was aware of the person occupying the front row on Monday. Roger Federer returned to Wimbledon and Centre Court, but this time he was there to watch tennis rather than play it at the venue where he set a men’s record of eight titles.

“Of course, having Roger is a plus. I have a great deal of respect and admiration for this champion,” Djokovic remarked. “We’ve performed together for so many years, and it’s wonderful to see him return to his most popular and successful tournament, without a doubt.”. Djokovic led the head-to-head match 27–23 after they faced off 50 times.

They were there during the event celebrating Rafael Nadal’s career at the French Open, where they were joined by Andy Murray.

With 24 Grand Slam singles titles, Djokovic has already eclipsed Federer’s record of 20 and is the most successful man in tennis history. Djokovic is currently attempting to tie Federer by taking home an eighth trophy from the major grass-court tournament.

Wimbledon’s Star-Studded Audience

Prominent people crowded the Centre Court to see Djokovic play. James Anderson and Joe Root, cricketers for England, were among them.

Federer, accompanied by his wife, Mirka, entered the box to a thunderous round of applause. Federer was wearing a blue suit and a dark tie, and one of the spherical purple badges that champions receive to indicate their position as club members was pinned to a lapel.




He will face Flavio Cobolli, the 22nd seed from Italy, in the round of eight, with world No. 1 Jannik Sinner possibly facing him in the semi-final. In a tough fourth-round match, Cobolli advanced by defeating Marin ili 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-3).

