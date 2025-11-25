LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Virat Kohli Waves To Fans, Clicks Selfies At Mumbai Airport Before India vs South Africa ODIs Clash

Virat Kohli Waves To Fans, Clicks Selfies At Mumbai Airport Before India vs South Africa ODIs Clash

The homecoming of Virat Kohli at the Mumbai airport before the ODI series between India and South Africa made a huge noise as he attended to his fans, took pictures and had nice conversations. His coming back has raised the thrill and the hopes as the Indian team gets ready to face the South African team in a showdown of very high stakes.

Virat Kohli (Image Credit: X)
Virat Kohli (Image Credit: X)

Published: November 25, 2025 16:36:04 IST

Virat Kohli Waves To Fans, Clicks Selfies At Mumbai Airport Before India vs South Africa ODIs Clash

Virat Kohli’s arrival in Mumbai heralded a wave of excitement as the cricketer was finally going to play in the upcoming ODI series of Three Matches Sunday against the South Africa cricket team. The series is going to start on November 30, 2025, and it is a very big home assignment for Men in Blue.

Virat Kohli In Mumbai Ahead Of IND vs SA ODIs 

Kohli rather warmly welcomed the crowd at the airport where the supporters had gathered very excited just to catch the star batter’s glimpse and the surroundings were filled with very pleasant moments making the whole atmosphere very upbeat and cheerful. The Mumbai airport saw the cricketer of the century stop there clicking photos, greeting people, and sharing moments with the fans waiting at the airport which shows the closeness he has with his fans and how deep the connection still is.



The interaction seemed to be true and warm, Kohli not only gliding past but also taking the time to recognize the crowd thus generating the celebratory mood that was to last through the series. His arrival is very much timed to the occasion when the whole world, the fans, the team management and the press are expecting Kohli to deliver his production and bring his characteristic intensity in these ODIs.

India vs South Africa ODIs

Without a doubt, the South African team will prove to be a hard nut to crack, but the timely arrival of Kohli plus the party has given the Indian side a slight advantage in their battle for success. His being in India, especially at home just before a big series, not only boosts the team’s morale but also shows how important this task is for the Indian side. The airport incident illustrates Kohli’s return and his active participation attracting the public’s attention. For Kohli, this warmth shown at the airport is a reminder of his legendary status, and for India, it is a promise of help as they gird their loins to encounter a powerful South African team.

Virat Kohli Waves To Fans, Clicks Selfies At Mumbai Airport Before India vs South Africa ODIs Clash

QUICK LINKS