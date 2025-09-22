LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul Ballon dOr khyber pakhtunkhwa business news asia cup 2025 Abhishek Sharma ani-89 bcci Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > "Virat, you are my inspiration, watch me": Aryan Sharma shares special story after making debut for Australia U-19

"Virat, you are my inspiration, watch me": Aryan Sharma shares special story after making debut for Australia U-19

"Virat, you are my inspiration, watch me": Aryan Sharma shares special story after making debut for Australia U-19

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 22, 2025 19:30:07 IST

Brisbane [Australia], September 22 (ANI): Aryan Sharma, a 17-year-old who considered Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli as his “inspiration” and sent him a message in 2018 to watch him play for Australia in 2025. His dream to represent Australia came true after he lined up for the U-19 team against India in the first youth ODI of the three-match series on Sunday.

Aryan arrived at the Boxing Day Test in 2018 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as an 11-year-old with a dream and a sign. Seven years later, his dream turned into reality after he was named in the final XI of the Australian U-19 against India in Brisbane. The fixture that the 17-year-old witnessed was the one where Virat dazzled on the crease and conjured 82 in the first innings, which laid the platform for India’s memorable 137-run victory.

“In 2018, at just 11 years old, I went to the Boxing Day Test with a poster that said, Virat, you are my inspiration. Watch me play for Australia in 2025. I don’t know why I chose that year, but it was my dream. Now in 2025, through God’s grace, the support of my family and years of hard work, I have been selected for the Australia U-19 team,” Aryan said as quoted from cricket.com.au.

During his debut appearance for Australia, Aryan struck 10 off 14 deliveries, including a solitary boundary, before being dismissed by Kanishk Chouhan. With the ball, he rolled his arms for a four-over spell and returned wicketless while conceding 36 runs at an economy of 9.00.

India U-19 cantered to a landslide seven-wicket victory over Australia U-19 in the first youth ODI, courtesy of Abhigyan Kundu, leading the charge with an unbeaten 87. After winning the toss and opting to bat, Australia limped to 225/9, courtesy of John James producing fireworks towards the end with his unbeaten 77(68).

After the teenage sensation, Vaibhav Suryavanshi showed glimpses of his potential with a swift 32 off 28, skipper Ayush Mhatre and Vihaan Malhotra failed to create the desired impact. Abhigyan Kundu took centre stage with a swashbuckling 87*. At the other end, Vedant Trivedi played the second fiddle with his composed 61* off 69 deliveries as the duo steered the tourists to a commanding win. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: aryan-sharmaaustralia-cricketIndia cricketindia-u-19-vs-australia-u-19mcgU 19 cricketvirat kohli’youth-odi

RELATED News

Asia Cup: Abhishek Sharma reveals secret behind 'L' celebration; explains how Suryakumar reminded him of his father against Pakistan
Who Is Muzna Masood Malik? Haris Rauf’s Wife’s ‘Won The Battle’ Instagram Post Ignites Fresh Controversy
Ballon d’Or 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The Award Ceremony In India, USA and UK – Full List of Men’s and Women’s Nominees
Pranavi, Hitaashee are tied for 47th place in La Sella Open on LET
Meet Shubman Gill’s Rumoured Girlfriend, Check the Love Story of a Well-Known Child Actress

LATEST NEWS

Goldman Sachs 10,000 Women expands in India, announces partnership with IIMs
‘Swadeshi’ Echoes In PM Modi’s Letter To Citizens On Day 1 Of Navratri Marking GST Bachat Utsav
"Virat, you are my inspiration, watch me": Aryan Sharma shares special story after making debut for Australia U-19
Navratri 2025 Day 2: Maa Brahmacharini Puja, Colors, Significance and Which Zodiac Signs Benefit the Most
Is Eurovision 2026 In Trouble? Tensions Over Israel’s Participation, Russia Launches Alternate Competition ‘Intervision’
Hyderabad: Pawan Kalyan Spins A Sharp Sword On Stage Nearly Hitting A Bodyguard Walking Behind, Video Goes Viral
Tajinder Singh Tiwana Leads Historic NaMo Yuva Run on Mumbai’s Coastal Road Promenade to Celebrate PM Modi Ji’s 75th Birthday
EPFO’s New Digital Tools Could Improve Financial Inclusions, But How Will It Save Your Wallet?
SBI PO Mains 2025 Result Expected Date: Check Release Date, Websites, and Download Steps
Bhopal: CM Mohan Yadav interacts with business and social organisations, citizens under GST Reforms awareness drive
"Virat, you are my inspiration, watch me": Aryan Sharma shares special story after making debut for Australia U-19

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

"Virat, you are my inspiration, watch me": Aryan Sharma shares special story after making debut for Australia U-19

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

"Virat, you are my inspiration, watch me": Aryan Sharma shares special story after making debut for Australia U-19
"Virat, you are my inspiration, watch me": Aryan Sharma shares special story after making debut for Australia U-19
"Virat, you are my inspiration, watch me": Aryan Sharma shares special story after making debut for Australia U-19
"Virat, you are my inspiration, watch me": Aryan Sharma shares special story after making debut for Australia U-19

QUICK LINKS