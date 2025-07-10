LIVE TV
Wales on the Brink: Crushing 4-1 Defeat to France Leaves Euro 2025 Hopes Hanging by a Thread

Wales face near-certain Euro 2025 elimination after a 4-1 loss to France, despite a historic goal from Jess Fishlock. Errors proved costly, with young keeper Middleton-Patel at the center of key moments. Wales now need a four-goal win over England and a France victory to progress.

France defeated Wales 4-1 (Image Credit - X)
July 10, 2025

Wales’ UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 journey is all but over after a punishing 4-1 loss to a clinical France side in St Gallen on Wednesday (July 09). Despite a valiant performance and a historic goal from veteran Jess Fishlock, Rhian Wilkinson’s side now face near-impossible odds to progress.

France struck early through Clara Mateo, who volleyed home after a defensive lapse from Wales at their third corner in quick succession. Wales responded superbly—Jess Fishlock tapped in from close range after a clever assist from Ceri Holland. Initially flagged offside, the goal was awarded following a VAR review, providing a moment of joy for the Welsh fans.

Wales matched France for much of the first half, showing courage, pressing well, and counter-attacking with intent. But just before half-time, disaster struck. A rash challenge by Holland gifted France a penalty, coolly converted by Kadidiatou Diani, slipping agonisingly under Safia Middleton-Patel.

Middleton-Patel’s Tough Night Highlights Wales’ Narrow Margins

The second half began disastrously for Wales. A moment of hesitation from 20-year-old goalkeeper Middleton-Patel allowed Mateo to steal the ball and assist Amel Majri for France’s third. Middleton-Patel made several fine saves, but Grace Geyoro’s close-range finish sealed the rout.

Despite the heavy defeat, Middleton-Patel showed glimpses of promise, bravely denying France on multiple occasions. Her inexperience showed at times, but her potential remains evident.

Wales now need a miracle: beat England by four goals and hope France defeat the Netherlands. Given that Wales have never beaten a top-10 side and face world No. 5 England, the odds are staggering.

Fishlock’s Moment of Glory Amid Euro Heartbreak

While the result was bitter, Jessica Anne Fishlock’s goal will go down in Welsh football history. Nineteen years after her debut, she became the oldest scorer in the Women’s Euros and netted Wales’ first-ever goal in a major tournament.

She was later subbed off to a warm ovation, replaced by Sophie Ingle, returning after a year out with an ACL injury.

Despite their looming exit, Wales earned respect for their spirit. Their final match against England kicks off on Sunday (July 13) at 20:00 BST in St Gallen, as Group D concludes.

Tags: Euro 2025francefrance vs waleswales

