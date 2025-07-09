LIVE TV
Goncalo Ramos Scores Against Real Madrid And Pays Tribute to Diogo Jota

Goncalo Ramos was the man who hammered the final nail in the coffin when Paris Saint-Germain defeated Real Madrid in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup semifinal, securing a historic victory. The Portuguese striker secured a commanding 4-0 victory and guaranteed PSG's place in Sunday's final by scoring the game's fourth goal in the 89th minute. But it was a tribute, not just a goal.

Last Updated: July 10, 2025 05:15:50 IST

Goncalo Ramos, the star of Paris Saint-Germain, honored Portugal teammate Diogo Jota after his goal helped the team defeat Real Madrid in the semifinals of the Fifa Club World Cup.

Last week, Jota, a 28-year-old Liverpool player, and his 26-year-old brother Andre perished in a car accident in northwest Spain. With Jota’s colleagues traveling to his birthplace of Gondomar to attend his funeral on Saturday, the news rocked the football world.

This week, tributes have kept coming in, with Raul Jimenez, Jota’s former Wolves teammate, mimicking his signature goal celebration as Mexico won the Gold Cup.

Remembering Jota 

At Euro 2025, Diani Silva did the same after scoring for Portugal against Italy, only to have her goal disallowed by VAR seconds later. Jota’s international teammate Ramos completed a thrilling PSG display in New Jersey on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old scored his team’s fourth goal with amazing footwork in front of goal before celebrating with Jota’s signature move.

Jota, who is an avid gamer, used the celebration for the first time in 2021 after dropping out of a FIFA 22 event to return to club duty. After putting his controller down and putting on his boots, Jota scored twice against Southampton.

PSG put on another incredible display against one of Europe’s top teams less than six weeks after thrashing Inter Milan in the Champions League final, making them appear distinctly mediocre in the process.

After three goals in the first half of play, PSG’s offensive leveled off. To further aggravate Real Madrid’s situation, the capital club scored a fourth goal in the closing minutes of the match. Bradley Barcola got into the box after Achraf Hakimi made a strong run down the right. Before setting up Gonçalo Ramos, who turned and scored his first goal of the campaign, the Frenchman displayed excellent poise.



Ramos honored Diogo Jota, with whom he played on the Portugal national team, by performing the former Liverpool player’s characteristic celebration after he scored.

Within twenty-five minutes, Luis Enrique’s team had jumped out to a 3-0 lead thanks to two goals from Fabian Ruiz and another goal from Ousmane Dembele.

On Sunday, the French champions will play Chelsea in the championship match.

Also Read: Luka Modric Bids Emotional Farewell To Real Madrid After Final Match Ends In Defeat

