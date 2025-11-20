Watch: Harbhajan Singh Ditches India’s No Handshake Policy With Pakistan In Abu Dhabi T10 league, Video Goes Viral

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh created a talking point during the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League by shaking hands with Pakistan bowler Shahnawaz Dahani. Harbhajan, who is captaining the Aspin Stallions, exchanged pleasantries with Dahani during his team’s match against Northern Warriors.

The gesture drew attention because Indian cricketers had previously avoided handshakes with Pakistan players during the Men’s Asia Cup and the Women’s ODI World Cup, following the Pahalgam terror attacks.

Harbhajan Singh handshake with Shahnawaz Dahani. Ab kahan gai patriotism indians ki. #AbuDhabiT10 @iihtishamm pic.twitter.com/4ZFfgP2ld3 — Ather (@Atherr_official) November 19, 2025

On the field, Northern Warriors narrowly defeated the Aspin Stallions by four runs. Northern Warriors posted a total of 114 in 10 overs, while Harbhajan’s side managed only 110, falling short despite a hard fight.

Off the field, Harbhajan has once again expressed his concerns about the state of cricket pitches in India. Speaking on his YouTube channel, he criticised bowler-friendly surfaces, particularly pointing out the Eden Gardens pitch. Harbhajan said such under-prepared and excessively bowler-friendly surfaces prevent genuine development of players.

He also lamented India’s recent performance in the first Test against South Africa, where the team lost by 30 runs while chasing 124, with the match ending in just three days. “They have completely destroyed Test cricket. Rest in peace Test cricket,” Singh remarked.

Harbhajan reflected on how the focus on short-term results has affected the game. “The kind of work they have done, the kind of pitches that have been made for so many years now, I have been seeing it. No one talks about it because it is fine, the team is winning, someone is taking wickets, someone is becoming great by taking those wickets. So everyone feels everything is going well. But I feel this practice has not started today. It has been going on for many years, and I feel it is the wrong way of playing,” he added.

The veteran spinner also recalled his own success at Eden Gardens, where he had taken 13 wickets in India’s famous 2001 win over Australia, highlighting how pitch conditions have changed over the years.

ALSO READ: After Just 22 Days At No.1, Rohit Sharma Loses Top Spot To Daryl Mitchell In ICC ODI Rankings