Home > Sports > After Just 22 Days At No.1, Rohit Sharma Loses Top Spot To Daryl Mitchell In ICC ODI Rankings

After Just 22 Days At No.1, Rohit Sharma Loses Top Spot To Daryl Mitchell In ICC ODI Rankings

ICC ODI Batting Rankings: Daryl Mitchell dethroned Rohit Sharma as the No.1 ODI batter just 22 days after Rohit reached the top. Mitchell’s 119 against West Indies pushed him one point ahead, making him only the second New Zealander to lead the ODI batting rankings.

Daryl Mitchell dethroned Rohit Sharma as the No.1 ODI batter. (Photo: ANI)
Daryl Mitchell dethroned Rohit Sharma as the No.1 ODI batter. (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: November 19, 2025 16:39:10 IST

After Just 22 Days At No.1, Rohit Sharma Loses Top Spot To Daryl Mitchell In ICC ODI Rankings

ICC ODI Batting Rankings: India’s Rohit Sharma has been dethroned as the No.1 ODI batter just 22 days after climbing to the top, with New Zealand’s in-form star Daryl Mitchell overtaking him in the latest ICC Men’s ODI Rankings. Mitchell’s commanding 119 off 118 balls against the West Indies in the opening ODI of their ongoing series proved decisive, helping him leapfrog both Rohit and Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran to claim the No.1 spot for the first time in his career.

Mitchell is now only the second New Zealand player in history to reach the summit of the ODI batting rankings the last being Glenn Turner, who held the position back in 1979. While Kiwi greats like Martin Crowe, Ross Taylor, Kane Williamson and Nathan Astle have previously broken into the top five, none managed to secure the No.1 ranking until Mitchell’s recent surge.

The rise of ‘Hit man’

Rohit Sharma’s brief reign at the top followed his Sydney century against Australia, which marked a strong international comeback. He also became the oldest player to reach No.1 in ODIs. However, Mitchell edged past him by a single rating point after his match-winning ton in the Caribbean.

Pakistan also made significant gains in the updated rankings. Babar Azam rose one place to No.6 after his unbeaten 102 against Sri Lanka, while Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman climbed five spots each to 22nd and 26th. In the bowling charts, spinner Abrar Ahmed entered the top 10, moving up 11 places to ninth, as Haris Rauf improved to 23rd.

Just 22 days for Rohit Sharma

In Test cricket, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma entered the top five for the first time following his gritty 55* in Kolkata, while India captain Shubman Gill rose to 11th despite an injury setback. Jasprit Bumrah maintained his position as the No.1 Test bowler, with teammates Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja also climbing the rankings. Bangladesh’s Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mahmudul Hasan Joy made notable jumps following their centuries against Ireland.

The T20I rankings also saw movement, with New Zealand’s Tim Robinson rising to 15th among batters and Jacob Duffy moving to second among bowlers. Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz climbed up to 27th in the bowlers’ list and eighth among all-rounders after a strong start in the home tri-series.

Mitchell’s rise marks a historic moment for New Zealand cricket and a brief setback for Rohit Sharma, whose time at the top lasted just 22 days.

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 4:23 PM IST
