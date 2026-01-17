LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Watch: Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav Offer Prayers at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain Ahead of IND vs NZ ODI Series Decider

The spiritual visit happens at a critical point in the three match ODI series, which is very close with both teams winning one game each and the third one still to come.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 17, 2026 09:22:17 IST

Before the final IND vs NZ third One Day International (ODI) match at Holkar Stadium in Indore, Indian cricketers were seen seeking spiritual support. Legends of the game Virat Kohli and bowler Kuldeep Yadav were among the few who made a trip to Ujjain at the renowned Mahakaleshwar Temple, where they were spotted asking for and praying to the divine before the match on Sunday. The temple of Lord Shiva is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, a very significant and very popular site for the adepts. Social media captured the moments through videos and pictures of Kohli and Kuldeep indulging in the temple activities, saying prayers in the traditional manner, showing reverence, and asking for blessings for India’s triumph in the series finale like the king.

Watch Video: Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav Offer Prayers at Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain

The spiritual visit happens at a critical point in the three match ODI series, which is very close with both teams winning one game each and the third one still to come. The opening match was won by India and the second one was taken by New Zealand, and the third one on Sunday is going to be a very intense one with the teams relying on faith for mental strength and focus. The Indian cricket culture where players and support staff visit sacred sites before major fixtures is the one that Kohli and Kuldeep’s visit to the temple shows. 




Indian cricket has always been a sport where God was given the first place and Guatam Gambhir, who is the head coach of the Indian team, along with KL Rahul and other senior players have also offered their prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple asking the Lord Shiva’s blessings for their success on the field before the matches.  In fact, Gambhir’s earlier temple visit made him a participant in the early morning Bhasma Aarti, a very unique ritual at the temple, while Rahul’s prayer visit was a demonstration of his need for God’s support right before important games. These spiritual efforts, among others, are the unspoken proof of the mental calm and divine goodwill that Indian players still suppose can give them the extra strength needed to win the quality opponent like New Zealand under the pressure of the situation.

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 9:22 AM IST
Tags: IND vs NZ 3rd ODIind vs nz deciderkuldeep yadavkuldeep yadav mahakaleshwar templevirat kohli mahakaleshwar templevirat kohli

QUICK LINKS