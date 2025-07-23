WCL 2025: AB de Villiers’ Masterclass Powers South Africa Champions To Victory Over India Champions

India Champions had a tough start to their WCL 2025 campaign, going down by a huge 88-run margin (DLS) against South Africa Champions. The star of the night? None other than AB de Villiers, who smashed a quickfire 63 from just 30 balls and pulled off an unreal catch in the field.

AB de Villiers Magic Turns the Game Around

Yuvraj Singh won the toss and chose to bowl first, but things quickly spiraled out of control. South Africa’s batting was on fire, with AB de Villiers leading from the front. He looked like he never left the game — shots all around the ground, full of confidence and ease.

While India Champions hoped to chase the target, things didn’t go to plan. Yuvraj didn’t bat due to a niggle he picked up while fielding. That meant a weaker middle order, and the rest couldn’t step up either. India managed just 111 for 9 before the rain arrived.

THE GOAT BATTING AT HIS BEST. pic.twitter.com/sY4hlKvcv7 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 22, 2025

Big names like Dhawan, Raina, Yusuf Pathan and Rayudu were all back in the pavilion before anything really got going. It felt like the innings was already done halfway through.

South Africa Champions Rule With Ball in WCL 2025

The bowling from South Africa Champions was just as impressive. Hardus Viljoen set the tone by nailing Shikhar Dhawan with a deadly yorker. It was fast, straight and unplayable. Right after that, Wayne Parnell bowled a dream spell — two overs, no runs, two wickets. Can’t ask for better than that.

Yusuf Pathan’s dismissal was one of the turning points. Imran Tahir got the wicket, but it was de Villiers who ran and dived full stretch to take a stunning catch. That moment alone showed how sharp South Africa were in the field.

Every bowler knew what they were doing — no fancy stuff, just proper plans and sticking to them. India’s batting looked totally lost against the kind of pressure they were put under.

India Champions Struggle to Get Going

From the first over, India looked like they weren’t in sync. The bowlers didn’t trouble anyone, fielders were sluggish, and when it came to batting, the collapse was brutal. Six wickets gone before even 10 overs were up — that kind of start rarely ends well.

Stuart Binny stuck around till the end, but there wasn’t any real fight in it. He didn’t show much intent either, and the innings just faded out. There wasn’t anything memorable or positive for India Champions to take from this match.

South Africa Champions, on the other hand, had a near-perfect day. Strong with the bat, spot-on with the ball, and electric in the field. If they keep this rhythm, WCL 2025 could see them go all the way.

