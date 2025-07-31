WCL 2025 Semifinal Abandoned: India Pulls Out, Pakistan Marches Into Final

The much-anticipated World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 semi-final between India Champions and Pakistan Champions was called off after several Indian legends, including Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, and Irfan Pathan, declined to participate. Their decision follows the recent Pahalgam terror attack, with Indian players choosing to uphold the country’s stance against bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan. The match was scheduled for Thursday (July 31) at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Legends Take a Stand Post-Pahalgam Tragedy

India’s refusal to play stemmed from deep-rooted national sentiment. Earlier in the evening, PTI reported that several senior Indian players had firmly communicated their unwillingness to play to the organisers. The team had adopted a similar position during the league stage, which had resulted in the cancellation of the earlier India vs Pakistan clash in the tournament.

Pakistan Advance as Organisers Respect India’s Decision

As India Champions withdrew, Pakistan earned a direct entry into the final—marking their second consecutive trip to the WCL summit clash. Last year, they were runners-up after losing to India in the final. In their statement, WCL organisers said “Public sentiment must always be respected… Pakistan Champions will advance to the final.”

Semi – Finals Update ! pic.twitter.com/lTmh3j0sSP — World Championship Of Legends (@WclLeague) July 30, 2025





Sponsor Pullout Adds to National Sentiment

EaseMyTrip, one of the league’s primary sponsors, also announced its withdrawal from the semifinal. Co-founder Nishant Pitti voiced strong opposition to the match, stating, “Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand,” and adding that the company “cannot support any event that attempts to normalize relations” with Pakistan. The move was applauded by fans and echoed the larger mood across India.

India had reached the semifinals after a dominant win over West Indies Champions, chasing down a target in just 13.2 overs. However, in this contest, patriotism prevailed over participation, leaving the cricketing world to reflect on the powerful intersection of sport and sentiment.

