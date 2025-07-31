History Beckons: Shubman Gill Eyes Test Records Held by Don Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar

Indian captain Shubman Gill is on the verge of making cricketing history in the fifth test at The Oval, London as he closes in on two monumental records, one held by Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar and the other by Australian great Sir Donald Bradman. At only 25, Shubman Gill has emerged as the driving force of India’s campaign in the five-Test series against England, leading with both flair and formidable numbers.

With 722 runs in eight innings at an average of 90.25, Gill has already left a trail of brilliance, including four centuries highlighted by a career-best 269. His efforts played a pivotal role in India clawing back from a 311-run deficit to level the fourth Test at Old Trafford.

Chasing Sunil Gavaskar’s Historic Feats

Gill is now only 11 runs away from surpassing Gavaskar’s record of 732 runs, the most by an Indian captain in a single Test series, set during the 1978-79 series against the West Indies. In that series, Gavaskar also notched 774 runs overall, still the most by any Indian batter in a bilateral Test series, a record that Gill is just 53 runs shy of eclipsing.

Eyeing Don Bradman’s Global Glory

On the global stage, Gill is within touching distance of Sir Donald Bradman’s world record of 810 runs—the highest by any captain in a Test series. Bradman’s record, untouched since the 1936–37 Ashes, was built over nine innings and included three masterful centuries. If Gill scores 89 or more at The Oval, he will become the most prolific captain in Test series history.

A Century Away from Rarefied Air

If Shubman Gill adds another century to his tally in the final Test, he’ll stand alone as the first captain to score five centuries in a bilateral series. Currently, he is tied at four with Don Bradman and Sunil Gavaskar.

The Oval Awaits: A Historic Decider

With India trailing 1-2 in the series, the Oval Test on August 31 is more than just a finale, it’s a shot at leveling the series and ending an 18-year drought in England. All eyes are on Gill as he walks into cricket’s history books.

