West Indies' 2027 World Cup Qualification In Jeopardy After Finishing 10th In ICC ODI Rankings

West Indies’ 2027 World Cup Qualification In Jeopardy After Finishing 10th In ICC ODI Rankings

West Indies have slipped to 10th in the ICC ODI rankings, falling out of automatic qualification for the 2027 World Cup. Bangladesh’s win over Sri Lanka pushed them up, while India remain on top. Windies now face the risk of going through qualifiers yet again.

West Indies team ODI rankings
West Indies' World Cup Dream Falters: 10th Place ICC Finish Puts 2027 Qualification in Jeopardy (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Ashish Rana
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 19:01:00 IST

In the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI Rankings, two-time champions West Indies have slipped out of the automatic qualification spots for the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, risking another absence from the marquee tournament.

Bangladesh’s Win Shakes Up ICC ODI Rankings

The updated ICC standings came after Bangladesh’s impressive victory in the second ODI against Sri Lanka. They successfully defended 248 runs in Colombo, thanks to a five-wicket haul from Taijul Islam, which helped level the three-match series 1-1.

This result pushed Bangladesh to the ninth spot in the men’s ODI team rankings, nudging West Indies down to tenth, as reported by Wisden.

West Indies Outside 2027 World Cup Automatic Spots

Now sitting in 10th place, West Indies are no longer in the automatic qualification zone for the 2027 World Cup.

The tournament will see 14 teams participate. South Africa and Zimbabwe will qualify automatically as hosts. However, Namibia, the third host, won’t receive direct entry since they are not a full ICC member with Test status.

Top 8 in ODI Rankings to Qualify by 2027 Cutoff

Only the top eight teams in the ODI rankings as of March 31, 2027, excluding the hosts, will gain direct entry into the World Cup. The remaining four places will be contested in a 10-team qualifier tournament.

West Indies will aim to improve their position and avoid the qualifiers. They had to play the qualifiers for the 2023 edition and missed out on a World Cup berth for the first time since 1975, losing out to Netherlands and Sri Lanka.

India Lead ICC ODI Rankings; Pakistan Rise to Fourth

In other movements, Sri Lanka slipped to fifth after the loss to Bangladesh. Pakistan climbed to fourth. India, the current ICC Champions Trophy holders, top the table with 124 points, followed by Australia and New Zealand who are tied at 109 rating points each.

(With Inputs From ANI)

Tags: ICC ODI RankingsODI World Cup 2027west indies
