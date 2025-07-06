Live Tv
Home > Sports > Was Akash Deep’s Dismissal Of Joe Root Unfair? ICC Rules Clarified

Was Akash Deep’s Dismissal Of Joe Root Unfair? ICC Rules Clarified

Akash Deep’s dismissal of Joe Root sparked debate, with many questioning the legality of his delivery. While some claimed his back foot touched the return crease, others, including Ravi Shastri, defended it as fair. The incident reignited discussion around cricket’s complex no-ball rules.

Was Akash Deep's Dismissal of Joe Root Unfair? ICC Rules Clarified (Image Credit - X)

India’s rising pacer Akash Deep found himself in the middle of controversy after dismissing England’s star batter Joe Root during the second Test. English fans and experts raised concerns about the legality of the delivery, calling it a potential breach of cricket’s laws.

Akash Deep’s Foot Placement Sparks Heated Debate

The debate grew louder in the commentary box too. BBC’s Test Match Special commentator Alison Mitchell pointed out an issue with Akash Deep’s back foot placement.

She said, “The delivery from Akash Deep – which we said was wide off the crease – his foot on the back crease is out. Looks like by about two inches. Maybe a little bit more. But comfortably. So his back foot, which needs to land within the line, just taps about two inches over the line. Not picked up!”

While Akash’s front foot was well inside the popping crease, the contention was that his back foot made contact with the return crease—something that goes against the rules.

A section of the English fanbase was frustrated, accusing the officials of missing what they believed was a clear violation.

Ravi Shastri Counters with Support for Akash Deep

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who was also on commentary duty, disagreed with the criticism.

According to Shastri, Akash’s foot had landed inside the return crease and therefore, the ball was fair under the current rules.

This sparked a back-and-forth debate online as both camps argued over the technicality and how clearly it could have been judged in real-time.

Back Foot No Ball Rule Explained by MCC Law

The rule in question falls under Law 21.5.1 of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which defines the legal position of a bowler’s feet during delivery.

It states that the bowler’s back foot must land inside the return crease and must not touch it. At the same time, the front foot should land behind the popping crease and not go beyond.

So while a bowler’s front foot is allowed to touch the popping crease (as long as some part remains behind), any contact with the return crease by the back foot results in a no-ball.

Third Umpire’s Role and Missed Opportunity

Judging back-foot no-balls remains a difficult task for on-field umpires due to the limited angle and visibility during delivery.

That’s why the third umpire is typically responsible for checking these errors. However, on Day 4 of the Test, this particular incident involving Akash Deep slipped through unnoticed.

For Joe Root and England, the moment passed without review, but it left a wave of debate across social media and cricket forums.

Tags: Akash Deepengland tourJoe Rootteam india
