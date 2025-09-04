West Zone vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch West Zone vs Central Zone Live Telecast On Tv And Online

West Zone vs Central Zone Duleep Trophy Live Streaming: West Zone and Central Zone play the second semi-final of the Duleep Trophy 2025 at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground B in Bengaluru. The battle of the red balls starts today, on the 4th of September, and both parties are looking at a spot in the title game.

Whereas West Zone enter the semi-final with direct entry, Central Zone had made it through after defeating North East Zone on first-innings lead in their quarter-final. It is the beginning of a fascinating match between a batting-heavy west side and Central with its disciplined bowling attack.

West Zone Squad: Strengths and Weaknesses

West Zone has a star-studded unit led by India all-rounder Shardul Thakur. They have experienced players in the batting line like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, and Ruturaj Gaikwad which makes them one of the strongest batting lines in the upcoming tournament.

Their spin all-rounders Shams Mulani and Tanush Kotian bring some balance to the middle order with Sarfaraz Khan and Harvik Desai. Tushar Deshpande and Arzan Nagwaswala introduce variety in step. But the bowling of West Zone still has to fall into place should they be to overcome the batting richness of Central.

Central Zone Squad: Strengths and Weaknesses

Central Zone captain Rajat Patidar is the one who showed determination in their quarter-final against North East Zone. Danish Malewar made a brilliant 203 with a double century, and Patidar himself made 125. The important roles in the second innings of the match were played by Shubham Sharma and Yash Rathod who had to score the much needed runs to seal the door.

Central Zone in bowling depend on Deepak Chahar and Khaleel Ahmed to make early breakthrough. Middle overs are controlled by left-arm spinner Manav Suthar and all-rounder Saransh Jain. They are disciplined, but may be provoked by the violent upper echelons of the West.

Bengaluru Pitch and Match Expectations

Batsmen have usually had an advantage on the Ground B surface but the new ball can cause trouble early in the game. Seamers may move during the first hour with overcast conditions predicted. Batterers can make a lot of money when it is established.

This is emerging as a duel of the strong batting of West Zone and the calm bowling of Central Zone. The other subplot to consider is when Shreyas Iyer returns to competitive red-ball cricket after leading Punjab Kings in the IPL in the first part of this year.

West Zone vs Central Zone Live Streaming: When and How to Watch in India

When will the West Zone vs Central Zone 2nd Semi-Final be played?

Thursday, September 4, 2025.

Where will the West Zone vs Central Zone 2nd Semi-Final be played?

BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground B, Bengaluru.

Will the West Zone vs Central Zone Semi-Final be broadcast live on TV in India?

No, the Duleep Trophy 2025 semi-finals will not be telecast on TV.

Where to watch West Zone vs Central Zone live streaming in India?

There will be no official live streaming available.

What time does play begin?

9:30 AM IST.

West Zone vs Central Zone: Full Squads

West Zone Squad:

Shardul Thakur (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aarya Desai, Harvik Desai, Shreyas Iyer, Sarfaraz Khan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Jaymeet Patel, Manan Hingrajia, Saurabh Nawale, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Dharmandrasinh Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Arzan Nagwaswala.

Standby players: Mahesh Pithiya, Shivalik Shama, Mukesh Choudhary, Siddharath Desai, Chintan Gaja, Urvil Patel, Musheer Khan.

Central Zone Squad:

Dhruv Jurel (c), Rajat Patidar, Aryan Juyal, Danish Malewar, Sanjeet Desai, Aditya Thakare, Deepak Chahar, Saransh Jain, Ayush Pandey, Shubham Sharma, Yash Rathod, Harsh Dubey, Manav Suthar, Khaleel Ahmed.

Standby players: Madhav Kaushik, Yash Thakur, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Mahipal Lomror, Kuldeep Sen, Upendra Yadav.

