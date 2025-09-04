South Zone Vs North Zone Duleep Trophy Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch South Zone Vs North Zone Live Telecast On Tv And Online

The two semi-finals of the Duleep Trophy 2025 will be played by South Zone and North Zone in the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground in Bengaluru. The game begins on Thursday, September 4 and provides a four-day scoring match between two teams with home-grown talent.

This knockout will put the depth of the two teams to test with some of the senior names away on Asia Cup duty or injured. North Zone will be into the fixture following a good showing in the quarter-final with East Zone and South Zone, who gets into the fixture as a direct entry, will aim to make an instant impact.

North Zone Squad: Strengths and Weaknesses

The North Zone led by Ankit Kumar are high on confidence with the victory in the quarter final. The star of the show was Ayush Badoni who scored an unbeaten 200 with 133 being added by Yash Dhull. Their first order has been very much in contact.

The pace of Auqib Nabi was vital on the bowling side in the final game, and he will be tasked with the responsibility of ensuring early inroads again with the support of Yudhvir Singh Charak. But their middle order is yet to be consistent with better bowling units.

South Zone Squad: Strengths and Weaknesses

Their batting core of Devdutt Padikkal and Narayan Jagadeesan will guarantee South Zone, which is being captained by Mohammed Azharuddeen, in the absence of Tilak Varma. Both are consistent in the longer format and should be the anchor of the innings.

Gurjapneet Singh and MD Nidheesh will be important alternatives with the ball, and the spin of Tanay Thyagaraj may be useful when the pitch gets tired. South Zone will face the problem of having to adapt fast to the intensity of the knockout competition, once they get in at the semi-final level.

Bengaluru Pitch and Match Expectations

The pitch used at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground has provided initial seam movement but is more likely to flatten out in favour of batsmen as the game progresses. During the recent battle at this ground, the two parties shared 1293 in four days, Badoni making 204 not out and Ankit Kumar missing two hundred and four by a run.

Another of those batting-heavy matches is to be anticipated, but the morning session on any day might still offer chances to pacer. Toss will be an important factor in establishing the mood of the semi-final.

South Zone vs North Zone Live Streaming: When and How to Watch in India

When will the South Zone vs North Zone 1st Semi-Final be played?

Thursday, September 4, 2025.

Where will the South Zone vs North Zone 1st Semi-Final be played?

BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, Bengaluru.

Will the South Zone vs North Zone 1st Semi-Final be broadcast live on TV in India?

Yes, the match will be televised on Sports18 Network.

Where to watch South Zone vs North Zone live streaming in India?

The match will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

South Zone vs North Zone: Full Squads

North Zone Squad:

Ankit Kumar (c), Shubham Khajuria, Ayush Badoni, Yash Dhull, Ankit Kalsi, Nishant Sandhu, Sahil Lotra, Mayank Dagar, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Kanhaiya Wadhawan.

Standby players: Shubham Arora, Jaskaranvir Singh Paul, Ravi Chauhan, Abid Mushtaq, Nishunk Birla, Umar Nazir, Divesh Sharma.

South Zone Squad:

Mohammed Azharuddeen (c), Tanmay Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Mohit Kale, Salman Nizar, Narayan Jagadeesan, Tripurana Vijay, Tanay Thyagarajan, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Nidheesh MD, Ricky Bhui, Basil NP, Gurjapneet Singh, Snehal Kauthankar, Ankit Sharma, Shaikh Rasheed.

Standby players: Mohit Redkar, R. Smaran, Edhen Apple Tom, Andre Siddarth.

