Asia Cup 2025 Prize Money Breakdown: Winner, Runner-up, and More

Asia Cup 2025 is just around the corner and cricket fans all over the continent are getting ready to enjoy the mega event. The tournament will be even more thrilling as eight teams will fight in T20 format this year.

Asia Cup 2025 prize money to see a major rise

Among the largest discussions of the season is not the competition itself, but the prize pool. The eight countries involved are India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman and Hong Kong.

In the last one that was played in ODI format, India had won the trophy by crushing Sri Lanka by a 10-wicket margin. But the monetary benefits of the next edition are likely to be greater than we have experienced before.

Previous Asia Cup prize money records

Looking back to T20 version of 2022 Sri Lanka, under Dasun Shanaka’s captaincy, won the final against Pakistan by 23-runs. Sri Lanka received USD 200,000 (approx Rs 1.6 crore) and Pakistan, who were the runners-up, made USD 100,000 (approx Rs 80 lakh).

According to reports, prize money of Asia Cup 2025 will increase by nearly half. It translates to USD 300,000 (almost Rs 2.6 crore) and USD 150,000 (almost Rs 1.3 crore) being taken home by the winners and runners-up respectively.

Rewards for best performers in Asia Cup 2025

Tournament has never been the product of group genius. In 2022 Bhanuka Rajapakse scored 71 not out on 45 balls to win the final and was named Player of the Match. He even received USD 5,000 as a reward to his heroics.

The prize money of the Asia Cup 2025 of the Player of the Match is likely to remain USD 5,000 (approximately Rs 4.34 lakh) this year. In the meantime, the Player of the Tournament prize will be increased to more than the USD 15,000 Wanindu Hasaranga earned in 2022, thanks to his exceptional performance as an all-round player.

According to reports, the Asia Cup 2025 prize money will increase by nearly 50 per cent. Here’s the expected breakdown:

Winners – USD 300,000 (approx Rs 2.6 crore)

Runners-up – USD 150,000 (approx Rs 1.3 crore)

Player of the Match (Final) – USD 5,000 (approx Rs 4.34 lakh)

Player of the Tournament – Expected to be higher than USD 15,000 (Rs 13.2 lakh approx given in 2022)

Asia Cup 2025 prize money adds to the excitement

The expectation surrounding the tournament is not just the cricketing competitions, but also the revenue that will be generated by the teams and players. The competition is likely to be tougher with a larger purse at hand. It is worth noting though that these numbers are not officially verified.

Asia Cup 2025 will be hosted in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from the 9th to the 28th of September. Suryakumar Yadav will captain India with Shubman Gill, the vice-captain. The United Arab Emirates was again selected as the neutral host.

ALSO READ: From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: Top 5 Fastest Batsman to 10,000 ODI Runs