Home > Sports > What if Rohit Sharma Fails Bronco Test? BCCI’s Plan B For ODI Captain Revealed!

Rohit Sharma undergoes new Bronco Test on the 13th of September before the Australia tour. A loss might jeopardize his ODI captaincy and World Cup 2027 position and BCCI is prepared to impose rigid fitness regulations.

What if Rohit Sharma Fails Bronco Test? BCCI's Plan B For ODI Captain Revealed! (Image Credit - ANI)
Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: August 30, 2025 00:59:15 IST

The ODI captain of India Rohit Sharma has been out of the field long enough and people are looking forward to his re-entry. It is anticipated that he will make a long-awaited come back when the ODI series against Australia is scheduled in October. However, before that there is a new challenge before him which might have serious consequences.

Bronco Test Introduced by BCCI Ahead of Australia Tour

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has introduced a new fitness parameter the Bronco Test to test the fitness of the players. Rohit Sharma is reportedly requested to take this test on September 13 in the Centre of Excellence of the BCCI.

This test will not only be applicable to kids or backbenchers. All cricketers in the team be it a veteran name or a promising star must pass through it. This has increased the fitness requirement by making it mandatory, and it is the focus of BCCI to prepare before the important tournaments.

What Does the Bronco Test Involve for Rohit Sharma?

The Bronco Test is designed in such a way that it tests endurance and strength in a stressful situation. In this exercise, the players will be required to run in between markers of 20, 40, and 60 meters in a five-cycle rotation without rest.

This is equivalent to one 1200 meters distance that must be covered in six minutes. This tight time slot and the running test makes the test harder as compared to the traditional fitness tests. To Rohit Sharma, this test will play a critical role in establishing that he possesses the kind of fitness levels that are essential to the grind of international cricket.

Consequences If Rohit Sharma Fails the Test

The biggest question that all fans are asking themselves is what will become of Rohit in case he fails the Bronco Test. Under these circumstances, selectors may have to take a hard decision. His role in the ODI team to the series in Australia might be under threat since the management would not compromise on fitness.

As the Australia tour is now right around the corner, this test has turned out to be more than a routine check-up, it might have a direct bearing on the future of Rohit in the white-ball setup in India. The failure can cause the selectors to consider an alternative leader, at least temporarily, whilst Rohit gets back to peak shape.

Gautam Gambhir’s Stance on Fitness and Rohit’s Future

Gautam Gambhir, the head coach has already indicated his no compromise attitude towards fitness. It is reported that he is adamant that all players, irrespective of their height need to achieve the expected standards.

In case Rohit Sharma loses, not only his performance against Australia might be under question, but also his long-term position might be questioned. His future in the 2027 ODI World Cup plans of India may also be affected in case fitness is a continuing issue.

At least, the focus is not shifted yet, so it is September 13. Everybody will be focused on whether Rohit Sharma will succeed in the Bronco Test and will earn his reentry, or whether Plan B of BCCI regarding the ODI captainship will come to life earlier than they thought.

