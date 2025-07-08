What Is Shubman Gill’s Net Worth? BCCI Central Contract, IPL Salary, Match Fees & Endorsements

India Test Captain, Shubman Gill has not just listed him in the chart of top characters but also made headlines with his financial growth.

At just 25, Gill’s net worth is estimated at ₹32-34 crore, fueled by his cricketing contracts, match fees, and hefty brand endorsements. So, if you’re wondering about the cricketer’s income streams, then have a look at the reported sources of income of Gill.

BCCI Central Contract: A Hefty Base Salary

As per player under the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) grading system, Gill is a Grade A player with an annual pay of Rs 5 crore which places him among the top Indian cricketers.

The BCCI’s grading system is divided into four grading categories; A+, A, B, and C with a pay of Rs 7 crore, Rs 5 crore, Rs 3 crore and Rs 1 crore respectively.

IPL Riches: Gujarat Titans’ Star Investment

Gill’s Indian Premier League (IPL) earnings made him one of the most affluent players. Gill started his IPL journey with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2018 for ₹1.8 crore, later the player was retained by Gujarat Titans.

After joining Gujarat Titans for ₹16.5 crore for the 2025 season, Gill became one of the most paid players in the league and his earning is increased many folds.

Match Fees: Per-Game Earnings Add Up

Being a top cricketer Gill’s international appearances have further added to the cricket star’s income.. For each Test match, he earns ₹15 lakh, ₹6 lakh per ODI, and ₹3 lakh per T20I.

In a year of consistent play, these fees can contribute around ₹6 crore to his earnings, depending on the number of matches.

Endorsements: A Gen Z Marketing Magnet

Gill is the most marketable fresh face in the sphere of brand endorsement deals. Several brands like Nike, JBL, Gillette, CEAT, Games24x7, BharatPe, and Casio have tapped him as their ambassador, with annual endorsement earnings estimated at ₹1-2crore.

As Gill continues to break records and lead India, his income is expected to grow, cementing his status as a cricketing and commercial powerhouse.

