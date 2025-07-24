LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa
Live TV
TRENDING |
celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa
Home > Sports > What Was Hulk Hogan’s Net Worth When He Died? WWE Icon’s Fortune And Recent Financial Losses Revealed

What Was Hulk Hogan’s Net Worth When He Died? WWE Icon’s Fortune And Recent Financial Losses Revealed

Hulk Hogan, the legendary wrestler and global pop culture icon, has died at the age of 71, WWE confirmed on Thursday in a statement posted on X. Widely credited for bringing professional wrestling into the mainstream during the 1980s, Hogan's legacy spans decades. Emergency responders were called to his Florida home early Thursday following a report of cardiac arrest.

WWE legend Hulk Hogan dies at 71; emergency services called to his Florida home after reported cardiac arrest. Photo/X.
WWE legend Hulk Hogan dies at 71; emergency services called to his Florida home after reported cardiac arrest. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: July 24, 2025 22:19:22 IST

Hulk Hogan, the iconic wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer who was followed globally has died at the age of 71, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) confirmed in a post on X on Thursday.

“WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans,” the statement read.

Hulk Hogan Cause of  Death

According to TMZ Sports, emergency medical personnel responded to Hogan’s home in Clearwater, Florida, early Thursday following a report of cardiac arrest. Multiple police units and EMTs were seen outside the residence. Sources told the outlet that Hogan was transported from the scene on a stretcher and taken by ambulance.

Also Read: Wrestling Legend Hulk Hogan Passes Away at 71

Just weeks prior to his death, Hogan was reportedly recovering from major heart surgery. In a June article by Us Weekly, a source close to the wrestler revealed that Hogan had undergone “pretty serious heart surgery” but was in recovery.

“It wasn’t a near-death thing,” the source told Us Weekly, attempting to dispel rumors about the severity of his health. “He’s been recovering,” the source added, stressing that Hogan was not “on death’s door.”

As of now, no official cause of death has been released, and Hogan’s family has not issued a public statement.

Hulk Hogan Net Worth

Hulk Hogan was born as Born Terry Bollea. His life was not liited to wrestling only. Besides wrestling he was one of the most famous names in pop culture.

Hulk Hogan’s carred spanned over four decades. Through his efforts he helped wrestling to come int mainstream while working with the AWA, WWE, and WCW.

At the time o f his death, Celebrity Net Worth, estimmats Hogan’s net worth is $24 million. Most of his wealth he made over decades was earned through his successful wrestling career and appearances on various reality television shows.

However,a recent divorce with wife Linda  significantly impacted his wealth, which reportedly cost him millions.

Also Read: Hulk Hogan’s Tumultuous Personal Life: Marriages, Scandals, and Family Drama

Tags: hulk hoganhulk hogan deathTerry Bollea

RELATED News

Hulk Hogan Once Mocked Kamala Harris’ Indian Heritage: ‘Is Kamala A Chameleon?’
Hulk Hogan Once Made A Memorable Cameo In Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky III But It Cost Him His Job At WWE
Hulk Hogan’s Tumultuous Personal Life: Marriages, Scandals, and Family Drama
How Did Hulk Hogan Die? Medics Rushed To WWE Icon’s Florida House, Wrestler Loaded Into Ambulance On Stretcher
2026 Moto Grand Prix Calendar Out: Indian Grand Prix Not Included

LATEST NEWS

India UK Free Trade Deal: PM Narendra Modi Meets King Charles
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Pawan Kalyan Shines In A Period Actioner Let Down By VFX And Pacing Issues
Bengaluru Traders Call Off GST Protest After CM Siddaramaiah’s Assurances, July 25 Bandh Withdrawn
‘Kon Jaat Ba’? CASTEISM – ONLY Factor In Bihar Elections? Yadavs, Kurmis, Bhumihars And Kayastas Remain The Deciding Factor
What Was Hulk Hogan’s Net Worth When He Died? WWE Icon’s Fortune And Recent Financial Losses Revealed
Rain-Related Death Toll Climbed To 137: Seven Killed As HRTC Bus Meets With An Accident In Mandi
Madhya Pradesh: Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby With Rare Genetic Disorder, Bathed In Open ICU Care
Heavy Rains Lash Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy Puts Collectors on High Alert
‘KARMA’ Unleashed: Stray Kids Announce Fourth Full Album, Drops Trailer
India-UK Free Trade Agreement: See How Industry Leaders Applaud It As A Game-Changer?
What Was Hulk Hogan’s Net Worth When He Died? WWE Icon’s Fortune And Recent Financial Losses Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Was Hulk Hogan’s Net Worth When He Died? WWE Icon’s Fortune And Recent Financial Losses Revealed

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Was Hulk Hogan’s Net Worth When He Died? WWE Icon’s Fortune And Recent Financial Losses Revealed
What Was Hulk Hogan’s Net Worth When He Died? WWE Icon’s Fortune And Recent Financial Losses Revealed
What Was Hulk Hogan’s Net Worth When He Died? WWE Icon’s Fortune And Recent Financial Losses Revealed
What Was Hulk Hogan’s Net Worth When He Died? WWE Icon’s Fortune And Recent Financial Losses Revealed

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?