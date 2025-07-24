What Was Hulk Hogan’s Net Worth When He Died? WWE Icon’s Fortune And Recent Financial Losses Revealed

Hulk Hogan, the iconic wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer who was followed globally has died at the age of 71, the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) confirmed in a post on X on Thursday.

“WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans,” the statement read.

Hulk Hogan Cause of Death

According to TMZ Sports, emergency medical personnel responded to Hogan’s home in Clearwater, Florida, early Thursday following a report of cardiac arrest. Multiple police units and EMTs were seen outside the residence. Sources told the outlet that Hogan was transported from the scene on a stretcher and taken by ambulance.

Also Read: Wrestling Legend Hulk Hogan Passes Away at 71

Just weeks prior to his death, Hogan was reportedly recovering from major heart surgery. In a June article by Us Weekly, a source close to the wrestler revealed that Hogan had undergone “pretty serious heart surgery” but was in recovery.

“It wasn’t a near-death thing,” the source told Us Weekly, attempting to dispel rumors about the severity of his health. “He’s been recovering,” the source added, stressing that Hogan was not “on death’s door.”

As of now, no official cause of death has been released, and Hogan’s family has not issued a public statement.

Hulk Hogan Net Worth

Hulk Hogan was born as Born Terry Bollea. His life was not liited to wrestling only. Besides wrestling he was one of the most famous names in pop culture.

Hulk Hogan’s carred spanned over four decades. Through his efforts he helped wrestling to come int mainstream while working with the AWA, WWE, and WCW.

At the time o f his death, Celebrity Net Worth, estimmats Hogan’s net worth is $24 million. Most of his wealth he made over decades was earned through his successful wrestling career and appearances on various reality television shows.

However,a recent divorce with wife Linda significantly impacted his wealth, which reportedly cost him millions.

Also Read: Hulk Hogan’s Tumultuous Personal Life: Marriages, Scandals, and Family Drama