LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa
Live TV
TRENDING |
celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa celebrity news hulk hogan Deal donald trump 49 Passengers Killed Asia Tour 2006 Mumbai Blast Case Cambodian military Fraud Visa
Home > Sports > Hulk Hogan’s Tumultuous Personal Life: Marriages, Scandals, and Family Drama

Hulk Hogan’s Tumultuous Personal Life: Marriages, Scandals, and Family Drama

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan’s personal life has been marked by three marriages, including a recent one to Sky Daily. His ex-wife Linda Claridge publicly accused him of infidelity and abuse, including an affair with their daughter’s friend, sparking a public family feud that clouds his storied legacy.

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan passes away (Image Credit - X)
Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan passes away (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: July 24, 2025 22:00:08 IST

Hulk Hogan (Terry Gene Bollea) is one of the most iconic figures in professional wrestling history, instantly recognizable by his blond horseshoe mustache and signature bandanas. Rising to superstardom in the 1980s, Hogan became a household name, not only through World Wrestling Entertainment (WW) but also through Hollywood roles in films like Rocky III and No Holds Barred. He was beloved by fans worldwide and was often the most requested celebrity by children in the Make-A-Wish Foundation. However, despite his success and fame, Hogan’s personal life has been marred by controversy and intense public scrutiny.

Marriages and Family Life

Hulk Hogan’s first marriage was to Linda Claridge in 1983, a union that produced two children: Brooke and Nick Hogan. The couple stayed together for 26 years before divorcing in 2009. Just a year later, Hogan married Jennifer McDaniel, but after 12 years together, they also divorced in 2022 without having any children. Hulk Hogan’s got married for the third time to Sky Daily, a yoga instructor and accountant, whom he wed in 2023 after about a year of dating. Despite a significant age gap of 25 years, Hogan and Sky Daily appear to enjoy a harmonious relationship, blending their families as Hogan co-parents his two children, and Sky has three children from previous relationships.

Shocking Allegations and Public Fallout

In March 2025, Hulk Hogan’s personal life took a darker turn when ex-wife Linda Claridge publicly accused him of infidelity, abuse, and creating an irreparable family rift. The allegations included a shocking claim that Hogan had an affair with their daughter Brooke’s friend, Christiane Plante. Christiane had confirmed such a relationship in a 2008 interview with the National Enquirer. Despite these accusations, Hogan denied the claims in his memoir but has yet to respond to the recent public revelations.

Legacy Overshadowed by Controversy

Once celebrated as the man who transformed wrestling into a mainstream spectacle, Hulk Hogan’s legacy now faces challenges beyond the ring. The ongoing family drama has unfolded in the public eye, casting a complicated shadow over Hogan’s personal and professional reputation. Fans and observers alike remain eager to see how the wrestling legend will address these serious allegations and whether his legacy can withstand the storm of controversy.

Also Read: How Did Hulk Hogan Die? Medics Rushed To WWE Icon’s Florida House, Wrestler Loaded Into Ambulance On Stretcher

Tags: hulk hogan

RELATED News

Hulk Hogan Once Mocked Kamala Harris’ Indian Heritage: ‘Is Kamala A Chameleon?’
What Was Hulk Hogan’s Net Worth When He Died? WWE Icon’s Fortune And Recent Financial Losses Revealed
Hulk Hogan Once Made A Memorable Cameo In Sylvester Stallone’s Rocky III But It Cost Him His Job At WWE
How Did Hulk Hogan Die? Medics Rushed To WWE Icon’s Florida House, Wrestler Loaded Into Ambulance On Stretcher
2026 Moto Grand Prix Calendar Out: Indian Grand Prix Not Included

LATEST NEWS

India UK Free Trade Deal: PM Narendra Modi Meets King Charles
Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1: Pawan Kalyan Shines In A Period Actioner Let Down By VFX And Pacing Issues
Bengaluru Traders Call Off GST Protest After CM Siddaramaiah’s Assurances, July 25 Bandh Withdrawn
‘Kon Jaat Ba’? CASTEISM – ONLY Factor In Bihar Elections? Yadavs, Kurmis, Bhumihars And Kayastas Remain The Deciding Factor
Hulk Hogan’s Tumultuous Personal Life: Marriages, Scandals, and Family Drama
Rain-Related Death Toll Climbed To 137: Seven Killed As HRTC Bus Meets With An Accident In Mandi
Madhya Pradesh: Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby With Rare Genetic Disorder, Bathed In Open ICU Care
Heavy Rains Lash Telangana: CM Revanth Reddy Puts Collectors on High Alert
‘KARMA’ Unleashed: Stray Kids Announce Fourth Full Album, Drops Trailer
India-UK Free Trade Agreement: See How Industry Leaders Applaud It As A Game-Changer?
Hulk Hogan’s Tumultuous Personal Life: Marriages, Scandals, and Family Drama

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hulk Hogan’s Tumultuous Personal Life: Marriages, Scandals, and Family Drama

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hulk Hogan’s Tumultuous Personal Life: Marriages, Scandals, and Family Drama
Hulk Hogan’s Tumultuous Personal Life: Marriages, Scandals, and Family Drama
Hulk Hogan’s Tumultuous Personal Life: Marriages, Scandals, and Family Drama
Hulk Hogan’s Tumultuous Personal Life: Marriages, Scandals, and Family Drama

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?