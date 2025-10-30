LIVE TV
Home > Sports > What Will Happen If Rain Stops The Match Between IND-W VS AUS-W 2nd Semifinal? Will India Women Be Out Of The Tournament?

Rain looms over the India vs Australia Women’s World Cup semi final encounter in Navi Mumbai and worries of a washout are becoming an issue. The tournament regulations detail the protocols to determine which team qualifies if play still isn't feasible despite the reserve day.

(Image Credit: BCCI Women via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 30, 2025 12:05:24 IST

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 second semi final is a battle for the ages and the ultimate clash of competition, with host nation India Women’s Cricket Team going up against last year’s titleholders and perennial champions, Australia Women’s Cricket Team. India has experienced it all on their way here, with some early losses only to come back with a vengeance to make this far. They do not have opening batter Pratika Rawal, who is injured, which has changed their batting order.

What Will Happen If Rain Stops The Match Between IND-W VS AUS-W 2nd Semifinal? 

Heavy rain is threatening to affect the semi final match between the India women’s cricket team and the Australia women’s cricket team at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai, and has led to clear focus on ‘if the match is washed out, what will happen?’ The validity of the playing conditions clearly state a complete match should take place on the scheduled day or a reserve day in case of weather punctuated rain, otherwise each have result where the better team from the group will move on. This means for this particular fixture if no team can play 20 overs on the field or until possible conclusion after the reserve day, India moving on in the tournament is determined by whether it has a higher group standing than Australia, otherwise Australia will play on. The policy set up is that the tournament will take into account interruptions for the weather, but the knockout phases will be resolved despite the weather. Simply put, on the official day plan for cricket, followed by the reserve day, before using a tournament ranking to appoint the finalist.

IND-W VS AUS-W 2nd Semifinal Live Streaming

The match is scheduled to be played at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST and play will begin at 3:00 PM IST. The match will be televised in India on Star Sports Network with streaming available via the app and website of Jio Cinema/Jio Hotstar. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, who scored 171 not out in the semifinals against Australia will be looking to recapture that form and also, increase the visibility of the women’s game in India. India’s bowling has drastically bettered since this tournament under Radha Yadav and the batting looks more capable with its depth.

First published on: Oct 30, 2025 12:05 PM IST
QUICK LINKS