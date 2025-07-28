Home > Sports > When And Where To Watch WWE Raw July 28, 2025: Preview, Match Card, Start Time, Live Streaming Details

WWE Raw rolls into Detroit on July 28, 2025, for its final episode before SummerSlam. With Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Becky Lynch, and others set to appear, fans can expect explosive face-offs, high-stakes matches, and major twists live from Little Caesars Arena at 8 p.m. ET on Netflix.

Published By: Ashish Rana
Published: July 28, 2025 20:38:18 IST

It’s going to be an action-packed night in Detroit as WWE Raw rolls into the Little Caesars Arena just days before the highly anticipated SummerSlam event. Fans can tune in at 8 p.m. ET (7 p.m. CT) on Netflix to catch all the chaos unfold.

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso Set the Tone for SummerSlam

Roman Reigns will make a brief stop in Detroit, as he prepares for his tag team bout at MetLife Stadium on Saturday. After standing tall last week, Reigns and Jey Uso dared Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed to prove themselves in the ring.

This week, Jey Uso will clash with Big Bronson Reed in a preview of what’s to come. The Motor City crowd will get a chance to acknowledge their Tribal Chief before he heads into battle this weekend.

Meanwhile, the tension between these rising superstars and Reigns’ legacy makes this match one of Raw’s most anticipated moments tonight.

CM Punk Confronts Gunther Ahead of Title Match

The ever-unpredictable CM Punk will also appear live in Detroit tonight. With just six days before he battles Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship, Punk is expected to speak his mind and possibly get under his opponent’s skin.

CM Punk has made a habit of shaking things up whenever he has a mic. The big question remains—will Gunther let his fists do the talking, or return fire with some choice words of his own?

This faceoff could set the tone for their title clash and bring even more heat to an already intense rivalry.

Becky Lynch and Women’s Title Picture Heats Up

Becky Lynch has not been officially confirmed for tonight’s show, but her presence is expected in Detroit. After she interfered in a tag match last Monday, costing Bayley and Lyra Valkyria a title shot, Lynch may have some fallout to deal with.

That interference also meant Bayley was left off the SummerSlam card. Meanwhile, Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez prepare to defend their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss this Sunday.

Tonight’s Raw may provide more clues on how this bitter feud will shape the SummerSlam narrative in the women’s division.

Judgment Day, 8-Woman Tag Match and Full WWE Raw Lineup

Detroit will also see Judgment Day’s Finn Bálor and JD McDonagh put their World Tag Team Championships on the line against LWO’s Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro.

In one of the night’s biggest matchups, an 8-Woman Tag Team bout will feature Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY teaming up with Stephanie Vaquer and Nikki Bella. They’ll go against Naomi, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre.

With names like Gunther, Roman Reigns, and AJ Styles already advertised, expect more matches and surprises as the final Raw before SummerSlam gets underway.

Full WWE Raw July 28 Match Card (Expected)

Though the official match list hasn’t dropped yet, expect appearances from:

  • Roman Reigns
  • Gunther
  • Rhea Ripley
  • Jey Uso
  • Raquel Rodriguez
  • AJ Styles

Given that SummerSlam is set for August 2 and 3, the atmosphere on this Raw is sure to be intense.

Recap: What Happened on WWE Raw Last Week?

  • Sheamus defeated Rusev
  • LWO beat New Day and the Creed Brothers to become top contenders
  • Raquel Rodriguez & Roxanne Perez retained their tag titles against Bayley & Lyra
  • Karrion Kross beat Sami Zayn
  • IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer ended in no contest due to interference

WWE Raw Location and Viewing Details

This week’s WWE Raw is live from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

For fans in India, Raw will stream on Netflix at 5:30 AM IST on Tuesday, July 29.

SummerSlam 2025 Match Card (Updated as of July 28)

  • John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes – Street Fight for WWE Undisputed Championship
  • Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill – WWE Women’s Championship
  • Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY – Women’s World Championship
  • CM Punk vs. Gunther – World Heavyweight Championship
  • Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan Paul
  • AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio – Intercontinental Championship
  • Raquel & Roxanne vs. Charlotte & Alexa – Women’s Tag Titles
  • Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria – Women’s Intercontinental Title
  • Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu – Steel Cage Match for U.S. Championship
  • Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

