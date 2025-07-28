Home > Sports > When And Where To Watch India Champions vs West Indies Champions Live Match: WCL 2025 Match Streaming Details

India Champions, led by Yuvraj Singh, are still winless in the World Championship of Legends 2025. With just one point from four games, they now face a must-win match against West Indies Champions. Both teams are struggling at the bottom of the table, and this clash could decide their semi-final hopes.

When And Where to Watch India Champions vs West Indies Champions Live Match: WCL 2025 Match Streaming Details
India Champions are still not able to win a single match in the World Championship of Legends 2025. The team is led by Yuvraj Singh and is at the very bottom of the points table. They have only one point after playing four matches. Things are getting worse and now the only way they can go into semi-finals is by winning all the matches left.

India Champions are in big trouble in WCL 2025

India Champions already lost three matches in this tournament. They were defeated by South Africa, England and Australia. Their match against Pakistan didn’t even happen because of some issue that started on social media. That match got cancelled and they got just one point from that.

Now they are going to face West Indies Champions on Tuesday. This match will happen in Grace Road Stadium. West Indies are also not doing good in the tournament. They are also near the bottom of the table but they have one win so they are just one step above India.

Both India and West Indies need to win this match

West Indies Champions are led by Chris Gayle. Like India, West Indies also didn’t perform well in their matches. Both teams are struggling in the tournament and now they both need to win this match to stay alive in the semi-final race. If any of them lose this match, their tournament will almost end.

India have good players like Robin Uthappa, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Ambati Rayudu and Irfan Pathan. They also have experienced bowlers like Harbhajan Singh and Vinay Kumar. West Indies team has strong players too like Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Lendl Simmons and Chris Gayle. It will be a good contest if both teams play well.

When the India vs West Indies match will be played

The WCL 2025 match between India Champions and West Indies Champions will be played on Tuesday, July 29. The match is going to start at 9 PM IST and toss will happen at 8:30 PM IST. It’s a night match and Indian fans will be watching closely to see if their team can win finally.

Where to watch the live match

The match will be live on Star Sports Network on TV. If you want to watch it online, you can go to the FanCode app or their website. The match is important for both teams and fans can expect a good battle between legends from both sides.

