When Is India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Match: Check Date, Timing, Venue, Probable Playing 11

India have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against South Africa after winning the first match by 17 runs in Ranchi on Sunday. Star batter Virat Kohli showed his class and struck a magnificent ton– his 52nd in the format and 83rd overall to help the home side post 349/8 batting first. Later, India bowled out South Africa for 332 to win the match. The two sides will now lock horns in the second game in Raipur.

When is India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Match?

The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Match is scheduled to take place on December 3, 2025, Wednesday.

At what time is India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Match?

The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Match will begin at 1:30 PM (IST) and the toss will take place at 1 PM (IST)

Where is India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Match?

The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Match will take place at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

What will be the Playing 11 for both the teams for India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Match?

Here’s a look at the Probable 11 for both the teams for India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Match-

India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman

