LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar Palash Muchhal India vs South Africa is samantha ruth prabhu marired INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar Palash Muchhal India vs South Africa is samantha ruth prabhu marired INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar Palash Muchhal India vs South Africa is samantha ruth prabhu marired INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar Palash Muchhal India vs South Africa is samantha ruth prabhu marired INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar Palash Muchhal India vs South Africa is samantha ruth prabhu marired INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar Palash Muchhal India vs South Africa is samantha ruth prabhu marired INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar Palash Muchhal India vs South Africa is samantha ruth prabhu marired INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate Delhi crime ai news Donald Trump Ilhan Omar Palash Muchhal India vs South Africa is samantha ruth prabhu marired INDIA bloc Afghanistan news Bollywood paparazzi debate
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > When Is India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Match: Check Date, Timing, Venue, Probable Playing 11

When Is India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Match: Check Date, Timing, Venue, Probable Playing 11

India will take on South Africa in the second ODI in Raipur. The hosts have taken a 1-0 lead and will look to make it 2-0 while the Proteas will seek redemption to make it 1-1.

India vs South Africa. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
India vs South Africa. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: December 1, 2025 12:41:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

When Is India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Match: Check Date, Timing, Venue, Probable Playing 11

India have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against South Africa after winning the first match by 17 runs in Ranchi on Sunday. Star batter Virat Kohli showed his class and struck a magnificent ton– his 52nd in the format and 83rd overall to help the home side post 349/8 batting first. Later, India bowled out South Africa for 332 to win the match. The two sides will now lock horns in the second game in Raipur. 

When is India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Match?

The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Match is scheduled to take place on December 3, 2025, Wednesday. 

At what time is India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Match?

The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Match will begin at 1:30 PM (IST) and the toss will take place at 1 PM (IST)

Where is India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Match?

The India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Match will take place at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. 

What will be the Playing 11 for both the teams for India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Match?

Here’s a look at the Probable 11 for both the teams for India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Match-

India: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Washington Sundar, KL Rahul(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Ottneil Baartman

Also Read: Shubman Gill To Get Fit For T20I Series Vs South Africa? BIG UPDATE On India’s Test & ODI Skipper’s Rehab

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 12:41 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: gautam gambhirIND vs SAIndia vs South Africarohit sharmavirat kohli’

RELATED News

BCCI Conducts Sudden Review Meeting With Gautam Gambhir And Ajit Agarkar Before 2nd ODI

Virat Kohli’s 52nd ODI Century Brings Heartfelt Reactions From His Brother Vikas And Sister Bhawna

Will 2025 Abu Dhabi GP Bring Back Championship Decider Memories From 2021 Of F1?

Ro-Ko Partnership: Why Rohit Sharma- Virat Kohli Remain One Of The Most Formidable Batting Pairs In Modern Cricket?

BCCI Reacts To Buzz Around Virat Kohli’s Test Return After Ranchi Heroics

LATEST NEWS

Why High-Net-Worth Individuals in Japan Avoid Buying Homes and Opt to Rent

Who Is Shivon Zilis? Elon Musk’s Partner With Deep Indian Roots – Know What The Tesla CEO Revealed About Her On Nikhil Kamath’s Podcast

‘Kaatne Wale Parliament Me Baithe Hai, Kutte Nahi…’: Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury Sparks Controversy After Bringing Her Dog To Parliament – Here’s What Happened Next

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara To Be Launched In India Tomorrow: Know Expected Price, Battery, Interior And Design

Who Is Raj Nidimoru? Know The Man Samantha Ruth Prabhu Married Quietly

Why Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Naga Chaitanya Split? Actor Later Married Sobhita Dhulipala, Untold Truth Revealed

CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2026 Schedule Announced: Know Date, Time, Question Paper Pattern And Marking Details

Why Elon Musk Says Work Could Become Optional In 10–20 Years With AI And Robotics

Disney’s Zootopia 2 Tops 2025 Thanksgiving Weekend With $556M Global Debut, Conquers North America

Happy Birthday Udit Narayan: Check Out All About His Bollywood Hits, Career Highlights And Net Worth

When Is India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Match: Check Date, Timing, Venue, Probable Playing 11

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

When Is India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Match: Check Date, Timing, Venue, Probable Playing 11

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

When Is India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Match: Check Date, Timing, Venue, Probable Playing 11
When Is India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Match: Check Date, Timing, Venue, Probable Playing 11
When Is India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Match: Check Date, Timing, Venue, Probable Playing 11
When Is India vs South Africa 2nd ODI Match: Check Date, Timing, Venue, Probable Playing 11

QUICK LINKS