Home > Sports > When Will IPL 2026 And WPL 2026 Auction Take Place?

When Will IPL 2026 And WPL 2026 Auction Take Place?

For the teams, it is important when and where the auction is held since the players, media, and logistics all come together in a domestic setting. As the date gets closer, the focus will be on players being let go, traded, or kept.

(Image Credit: KKR Media/WPL/ANI)
(Image Credit: KKR Media/WPL/ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 9, 2025 14:06:26 IST

When Will IPL 2026 And WPL 2026 Auction Take Place?

The IPL 2026 auction is going to take place in India, which is a big comeback after the prior auctions were held in different countries. The franchises will take advantage of this glamorous event to complete their team compositions and plan their tactics for the new season.

When Will IPL 2026 Auction Take Place?

The auction for the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) is provisionally slated for December 15, and the fans are absolutely delighted, as this will be the first time in a long period that the auction will take place in India. The IPL auction took place in Dubai in 2023 and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, in 2024, but the return of the organizers to India is really a solid indication that they are very eager to bring the mega event back to Indian soil.

When Will WPL 2026 Auction Take Place?

The WPL auction following the IPL auction will also be held just a few weeks earlier, November 27 in Delhi, coinciding with the league’s strategy to captivate attention through the very first large scale auction since its inception.

IPL 2026

Besides, the deadline for player retention submission by the IPL franchises is November 15, consequently creating a lot of excitement and anticipation before the auction. The return of the IPL 2026 auction to India might entail larger connotations regarding the telecast rights, sponsorship, and fan participation in the local market. After conducting the auctions in other countries, the decision of the location may indicate the intention of fostering domestic connections in terms of economy and partnerships. For the teams, it is important when and where the auction is held since the players, media, and logistics all come together in a domestic setting. As the date gets closer, the focus will be on players being let go, traded, or kept and on how the revived home venue will impact team tactics and auction behavior.

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 2:06 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
