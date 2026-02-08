Who Is Agni Dev Chopra? Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Son and Ranji Trophy Star Denies PSL Enrolment Rumours

Vindhu Vinod Chopra is widely regarded as one of Indian cinema’s most accomplished filmmakers, celebrated for his powerful storytelling. He is the founder of the production house Vinod Chopra Films, which has produced some of the most iconic films in Indian cinema history.

He rose to prominence with Parinda (1989) and later delivered critically and commercially successful films like 1942: A Love Story, Mission Kashmir, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, 3 Idiots, and PK.

However, being a mega director of Bollywood, his son Agni Dev Chopra has chosen a completely different career path. Instead of cinema, he has pursued a cricket career, carving out his own identity as an emerging cricketer.

Who is Agni Dev Chopra?

Agni Dev Chopra was born on November 4, 1998, in Detroit, Michigan, rising cricketer known for his attacking batting style and useful off-spin bowling. A left-handed middle-order batter who bowls right-arm off-break, he has built a strong reputation in domestic cricket through consistent performance.

Agni Dev Chopra holds a US citizenship, which makes him eligible to compete in cricket leagues around the world. Until 2025, he featured in Indian domestic cricket, taking part in major tournaments such as the Ranji Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

He grabbed national attention during the 2023-2024 Ranji Trophy Plate season, finishing as the tournament’s highest run-scorer. In his debut first-class session, he amassed 939 runs at an outstanding average of 78.25, earning the prestigious Madhavrao Scindia Award from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Agni also made history by becoming the first cricketer to score centuries in each of his first four first-class matches.

Agni Dev Chopra is the grandson of Kamna Chandra and nephew of writer Vikran Chandra and director Tanuja Chandra. He captained the Mumbai U-19 team before moving to Mizoram to secure more playing opportunities in senior first-class cricket.

Agni Dev Chopra Dismissed PSL Enrolment Rumours

Some speculation surfaced claiming that Agni Dev had signed up for the Pakistan Super League (PSL). However, the reports are unfounded.

Addressing the rumours on Instagram, he clarified, “Fake and misleading reports are being circulated in my name regarding a tournament. I would like to clarify that I have not enrolled for the PSL. I remain fully focused on my cricket journey in the USA and my long-term career goals. I request everyone not to fall prey to misinformation.”

