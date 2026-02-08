Inter Miami vs Barcelona SC: Lionel Messi’s Goal And Assist Lead Team To 2-1 Friendly Win

On February 8, 2026, in an exciting preseason friendly match, Inter Miami CF played Barcelona SC of Ecuador in the Estadio Monumental in Guayaquil. In front of almost 60,000 enthusiastic fans, the match prepared an exciting anticipation of the coming seasons of both the teams. Inter Miami who are the current champions of the MLS Cup displayed their offensive capabilities at the start with the captain Lionel Messi pacing the ground alongside the Uruguayan player Luis Suarez. Since the initial whistle, the crowd was on edge as enthusiastic spectators looked forward to Messi working his magic on the pitch.

Inter Miami vs Barcelona SC: Match Highlights

Lionel Messi once again made it known why he is one of the most celebrated footballers in the world. Messi scored in the 31st minute and put Inter Miami on top with a fantastic left footed goal. Barcelona SC was determined to reply, and in the 41st minute they were even as Joao Rojas scored with a strong head. Right before halftime, Messi became the provider as he helped German Berterame make Inter Miami regain the lead in stoppage time giving the visitors a 2-1 lead. Messi had an impact in the game and most of the attacking plays of Inter Miami were dictated by his vision and accuracy. He was replaced during the 59th minute to give Luis Suarez his mark and the team continued to play with the narrow lead up to the last whistle.

Inter Miami vs Barcelona SC: Lionel Messi’s Magic

The game was a good training ground between the two teams, as players got a chance to work on tactical ideas and form team bonds before their seasons. The 2 goals to 1 win of the Miami team served to underscore the profundity of the talent within their team and the continued relevance of Messi, who will be competing in the 2026 FIFA world cup. Along with the scoreline, the spectators enjoyed the shots of thrilling playmaking, controlled defense and Messi as the leader on the field. Not only did the friendly red and white strengthen the championship of the city of Inter Miami but it also provided a preview of what should be expected in the months to come when the team seeks to defend their MLS title and keep gaining momentum in the season.

