Who Is Anderson Phillip? ‘Secret Weapon’ Unveiled Of West Indies Team

With India and West Indies set to play the second Test at the Arun Jaitley stadium, all eyes are set on Anderson Phillip who has been discussed by many as the secret weapon of the Windies in this match. Having suffered a humiliating defeat in the first Test by an innings and 140 runs, West Indies have implemented two changes to set the turnaround, Johann Layne has been dropped in favour of Anderson Phillip and Teven Imlach in place of Brandon King.

Who Is Anderson Phillip?

Phillip was a fast bowler on the right arm and aggressive in nature who was originally born in Trinidad and Tobago. His Test debut was in 2022 against Bangladesh. To date in his three Test matches, he has taken 4 wickets at an economy rate of 4.32, small figures, yet indicating there is some form of his potential. Phillip is actually more prolific in domestic first class cricket, the area where he has played much of his strength. He has taken 155 wickets over 83 innings having an average of approximately 3.70 per over. These local performances assisted him to gain national recognition and international call ups.

Why Is Anderson Phillip Called ‘Secret Weapon’ Of West Indies?

Phillip has also appeared in ODIs in the limited over format. Although Phillip plays more as a utility in bowling, he can play with the bat further at the bottom of the order. During his 3rd Test matches, he has made 74 runs at an average of 24.66, handy runs to a tailender. In the case of the West Indies, the introduction of Phillip is an indication that they are to inject new dynamism, speed, and uncertainty into their bowling attack. As the batters of India are on form, the visitors will want Phillip to take advantage of the conditions of the pitch, destabilize the top order and deliver the necessary breakthroughs. In case he delivers, Phillip will be the wild card that will turn the tide against the West Indies in this series.

