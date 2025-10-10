Hardik Pandya Makes It Official, Mahieka Sharma Finally Steps Into the Spotlight

Cricketer Hardik Pandya has cleared the air of numerous speculations by admitting his relationship with 24 year old model Mahieka Sharma and their scandalous public appearance has drawn the attention of the media.

Hardik Pandya Makes It Official With Mahieka Sharma

On Friday morning, the duo was caught entering the Mumbai airport together in an eye catching yellow Lamborghini Urus SE that was priced at 4.57 crore. They were dressed in unified all black costumes and they moved around with their cool fashion and harmony among a multitude of paparazzi. On the protective side, Hardik would be observed as he was escorting Mahieka through the press and protecting her against flash bulbs and also making sure that she safely arrived at the terminal well. Their meeting in front of the audience is the first occasion when they are seen in this way, and it appears that Hardik took the opportunity to make a statement and prove what fans have been theorizing.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya spotted with his rumored girlfriend, model Mahieka Sharma, at Mumbai airport… pic.twitter.com/ehogz0x9Gz — BS Kataria (@bskataria001) October 10, 2025







Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma’s Relationship Rumours

Their chemistry, similar outfits and mode of arrival were all suggestive enough to make the conclusion, they are a couple, although neither of them had publicly talked about rumours or shared posts about each other on Instagram or X. The attentive social media users had previously spotted some hints in the reflection image aesthetics as well as potential overlaps in locations. Hardik had been fairly secretive about his personal life after reportedly splitting with a singer, Jasmin Walia, and this appearance appears to put an end to that chapter. Mahieka, in his turn, had been standing in the background so far. The fact of the age difference has not been overlooked by the fans but in the world of celebrity couples, age disparities are usually a part of the story. In the middle of the buzz, people are responding to the guts shown by opening up their relationship in such a dramatic paparazzi laden place.

They will be eager to see this unfold as the story progresses, as to whether the couple accepts this new public life together or not, social media posts and more confirmations or disapproval. At least, the Mumbai airport scene will gain the memory of the champagne unveiling: glamorous, daring, and unquestionably authentic.

