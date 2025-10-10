LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana islamabad Anderson Phillip fast bowler burqa ban hardik pandya business news Barack Obama pakistan haryana
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Hardik Pandya Makes It Official, Mahieka Sharma Finally Steps Into the Spotlight

Hardik Pandya Makes It Official, Mahieka Sharma Finally Steps Into the Spotlight

Cricketer Hardik Pandya has affirmed the relationship rumours with 24 year old model Mahieka Sharma after the two were caught together at the Mumbai airport. Pandya was observed protecting her by escorting her through the paparazzi the first time they appeared as a couple.

(Image Credit: @bskataria001 via X)
(Image Credit: @bskataria001 via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 10, 2025 11:04:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hardik Pandya Makes It Official, Mahieka Sharma Finally Steps Into the Spotlight

Cricketer Hardik Pandya has cleared the air of numerous speculations by admitting his relationship with 24 year old model Mahieka Sharma and their scandalous public appearance has drawn the attention of the media. 

Hardik Pandya Makes It Official With Mahieka Sharma 

On Friday morning, the duo was caught entering the Mumbai airport together in an eye catching yellow Lamborghini Urus SE that was priced at 4.57 crore. They were dressed in unified all black costumes and they moved around with their cool fashion and harmony among a multitude of paparazzi. On the protective side, Hardik would be observed as he was escorting Mahieka through the press and protecting her against flash bulbs and also making sure that she safely arrived at the terminal well. Their meeting in front of the audience is the first occasion when they are seen in this way, and it appears that Hardik took the opportunity to make a statement and prove what fans have been theorizing. 



Hardik Pandya And Mahieka Sharma’s Relationship Rumours

Their chemistry, similar outfits and mode of arrival were all suggestive enough to make the conclusion, they are a couple, although neither of them had publicly talked about rumours or shared posts about each other on Instagram or X. The attentive social media users had previously spotted some hints in the reflection image aesthetics as well as potential overlaps in locations. Hardik had been fairly secretive about his personal life after reportedly splitting with a singer, Jasmin Walia, and this appearance appears to put an end to that chapter. Mahieka, in his turn, had been standing in the background so far. The fact of the age difference has not been overlooked by the fans but in the world of celebrity couples, age disparities are usually a part of the story. In the middle of the buzz, people are responding to the guts shown by opening up their relationship in such a dramatic paparazzi laden place.

They will be eager to see this unfold as the story progresses, as to whether the couple accepts this new public life together or not, social media posts and more confirmations or disapproval. At least, the Mumbai airport scene will gain the memory of the champagne unveiling: glamorous, daring, and unquestionably authentic.

Also Read: Richa Ghosh Borrowed Bats To Play Cricket, Now Creates History, Breaks 52-Year-Old Record, Becomes First Player In World To…

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 11:04 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: hardik pandyahardik pandya girlfriendHardik Pandya Mahieka SharmaHardik Pandya relationshipshome-hero-pos-9Mahieka Sharma airportMahieka Sharma Hardik Pandya

RELATED News

IPL 2026 Auction Preview: Date, Rules And Star Countdown
Who Is Anderson Phillip? ‘Secret Weapon’ Unveiled Of West Indies Team
Richa Ghosh Borrowed Bats To Play Cricket, Now Creates History, Breaks 52-Year-Old Record, Becomes First Player In World To…
Al-Khelaifi hopes Barcelona will rejoin the rebranded European Football Clubs (EFC)
India vs Singapore Football, AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers, Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Match Live Telecast on TV and Online in India?

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya Makes It Official As They Stun Fans Together At Airport Clicks
Why Pakistan Has Suspended Internet And Sealed Roads In Islamabad, Rawalpindi: All You Need To Know
TN TRB Admit Card 2025 Download Link Active: How to Download PG TRB Hall Ticket | Direct Link
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 Crushes Saiyaara, Becomes 2025’s Second Biggest Blockbuster
Don’t Miss Out! LG Electronics IPO Allotment Updates: How To Check Your Share Allotment On NSE, BSE, And KFinTech As Investors Brace For Listing Results
LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 10-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery FRIDAY Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM SOON – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More
Posting on social media overnight linked to poor mental wellbeing
Reason Behind Varinder Singh Ghuman Death: Heart Attack Claims Punjabi Actor, Bodybuilder’s Life During Minor Bicep Surgery
Swiss firm Ypsomed to build first U.S. plant, plans $200 million investment
JENPAS UG 2025 Admit Card: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket at wbjeeb.nic.in
Hardik Pandya Makes It Official, Mahieka Sharma Finally Steps Into the Spotlight

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hardik Pandya Makes It Official, Mahieka Sharma Finally Steps Into the Spotlight

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hardik Pandya Makes It Official, Mahieka Sharma Finally Steps Into the Spotlight
Hardik Pandya Makes It Official, Mahieka Sharma Finally Steps Into the Spotlight
Hardik Pandya Makes It Official, Mahieka Sharma Finally Steps Into the Spotlight
Hardik Pandya Makes It Official, Mahieka Sharma Finally Steps Into the Spotlight

QUICK LINKS