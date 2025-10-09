Richa Ghosh Borrowed Bats To Play Cricket, Now Creates History, Breaks 52-Year-Old Record, Becomes First Player In World To…

Richa Ghosh, the Siliguri-born wicketkeeper-batter, made history in the ongoing Women’s ODI World Cup against South Africa. The Indian woman cricketer broke a 52-year-old record in the World Cup cricket. Richa Ghosh came to the crease when India was reeling at 102/6 and played a career-defining innings. She scored 94 runs off 77 balls, guiding India to a competitive total of 251.

This was the highest-ever score by a number eight batter in World Cup history, across both men’s and women’s cricket.

Record Richa Ghosh Broke

Before Ghosh’s innings, the record for the highest score at number eight in a Women’s ODI World Cup was held by Pooja Vastrakar, who scored 67 against Pakistan in the 2022 World Cup at Mount Maunganui.

Interestingly, the top three records for number eight in Women’s World Cup history are now all held by Indian players:

Richa Ghosh: 94 vs South Africa (2025)

Pooja Vastrakar: 67 vs Pakistan (2022)

Amanjot Kaur: 57 vs Sri Lanka (2025)

Also Read: Rinku Singh Gets Rs 5 Crore Extortion Threat From Dawood’s Gang

Record Across Men’s and Women’s Cricket

Richa’s 94 surpasses Nathan Coulter-Nile’s 92 against West Indies during the 2019 Men’s ODI World Cup.

The third spot on this combined list is also occupied by an Indian, Ravindra Jadeja, who scored 77 against New Zealand in the semi-final of the 2019 Men’s World Cup.

Who Is Richa Ghosh?

Richa Ghosh was born on September 28, 2003, in Siliguri, West Bengal. Introduced to cricket by her father, Manabendra Ghosh, a club cricketer and coach, she began playing at a very young age.

With limited opportunities for girls locally, Richa trained alongside boys, developing the ability to handle pace, bounce, and pressure.

Growing up, resources were scarce. Her father often borrowed money for cricket gear and tournament travel. Practicing at Kanchenjunga Stadium, she was often the only girl in the nets. By the age of 11, Richa was already competing in district tournaments against older players, showcasing her raw power and impeccable timing.

Also Read: How Close Is Virat Kohli To Beating Sachin Tendulkar’s 100-Century Record? What The Numbers Say