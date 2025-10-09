LIVE TV
Home > Sports > How Close Is Virat Kohli to Beating Sachin Tendulkar's 100-Century Record? Check His Test, ODI, And T20I Runs

As of October 2025, Kohli has scored 82 centuries, 30 in Tests, 51 in ODIs, and 1 in T20Is, leaving him 18 short of the legendary milestone.

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli (BCCI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Last updated: October 9, 2025 16:16:42 IST

Virat Kohli might break Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international centuries in the future. As of October 2025, Kohli has scored 82 centuries, 30 in Tests, 51 in ODIs, and 1 in T20Is, leaving him 18 short of the legendary milestone.

Kohli, who retired from T20Is in 2024 and Tests in 2025, now focuses solely on ODIs. This means fewer matches and limited opportunities to chase Tendulkar’s record. India’s ODI calendar is also sparse, with only 20–30 games expected post-Champions Trophy, making each innings crucial.

Despite challenges, Kohli’s ODI record is exceptional. He has 51 centuries in the format, including the most in successful run-chases. His ability to perform under pressure, especially when chasing big totals, has earned him the title of the ultimate white-ball maestro. His golden period between 2016 and 2019 saw him score 34 centuries, averaging 8–11 per year.

After a dip in form between 2020 and 2022, Kohli bounced back with 8 centuries in 2023 and added 2 more in 2025, including a memorable performance against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy.

At 36, he faces age-related challenges and the physical demands of maintaining peak fitness, especially with his IPL commitments through 2026. These factors will play a key role in his pursuit of the record.

Optimistic projections suggest Kohli could score 18–20 more centuries by 2027. Realistically, he may finish with 93–95 centuries, while a less favourable scenario would see him end with 88–91. Regardless of the final number, Kohli’s consistency and experience in white-ball cricket will ensure his place among the greatest batsmen of his generation.

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 3:12 PM IST
