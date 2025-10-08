This Former Indian Cricketer Asked Rohit Sharma To Retire To Avoid Humiliation Of Being Removed As ODI Captain

Former India batter Manoj Tiwary has publicly suggested that Rohit Sharma should consider retiring from ODIs instead of enduring further perceived disrespect from the BCCI. According to Tiwary, the veteran’s treatment signals that the board no longer views him as integral to India’s plans.

“I don’t think he (Rohit) is really in their plans anymore. Everything now depends on his performance. If I were Rohit Sharma, I would have considered retirement after this. A player like him doesn’t deserve this kind of humiliation,” Tiwary told Hindustan Times’ CricTracker.

Tiwary expressed disappointment over Rohit being sidelined despite his stellar contributions to Indian cricket.

Manoj Tiwary on Rohit Sharma’s Captaincy

Rohit’s tenure as India’s ODI captain lasted less than four years, shorter than many of his predecessors. Yet, in that period, he ended India’s ICC trophy drought twice. Under his leadership, India won their second T20 World Cup title, defeating South Africa in the final, and went on to secure the Champions Trophy just nine months later.

Even in the 2023 ODI World Cup, Rohit led India to the final, narrowly losing to Australia. The team’s 10-match winning streak during that period made his captaincy tenure one of the most celebrated in recent memory.

“He didn’t just win one ICC trophy – he won two. He came so close in the ODI World Cup as well, performing brilliantly both as a captain and as a player. And let’s not forget – he has five IPL trophies to his name. After all of that, to be treated this way is just not right,” Tiwary added.

Manoj Tiwary Calls for Rohit Sharma’s Dignified Exit

Tiwary believes that rather than waiting to be pushed out, Rohit should consider stepping down on his own terms to preserve his dignity.

“Personally, I don’t think he should continue after being disrespected like this. If you ask me, before they push him out, it would be better if he himself steps away – at least that way, he can leave with his dignity intact,” he said.

Ahead of India’s upcoming Australia tour, the BCCI made a surprising decision: Rohit has been removed as India’s ODI captain, with the leadership role handed to 26-year-old Shubman Gill.

The decision to fast-track Shubman Gill to captaincy has surprised many.

