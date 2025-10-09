LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Rinku Singh Gets Rs 5 Crore Extortion Threat From Dawood's Gang

Indian cricketer Rinku Singh faced ₹5 crore extortion threats from Dawood Ibrahim’s D-Company. Mumbai Crime Branch swiftly arrested two suspects. The case highlights rising security concerns for athletes and the need for robust protection against organized crime.

Rinku Singh Threatened by Dawood Gang; ₹5 Crore Extortion Foiled (Pc: Instagram)
Rinku Singh Threatened by Dawood Gang; ₹5 Crore Extortion Foiled (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 9, 2025 15:25:40 IST

Rinku Singh, the young talent of Indian cricket, finds himself caught in the crosshairs of a renowned underworld syndicate of the Dawood Ibrahim gang -(D-Company). The cricketer’s endorsers were informed by the Mumbai Crime Branch about threats received during February-April 2025, wherein they asked for a ransom of ₹5 crore. Allegedly, these threats came from an international number, that grew harsher in tone, until finally the name ‘D-Company’ was invoked in outright intimidation of the athlete. 

The incident leaves a dark shadow on the success of the young cricketer and reaffirms the fact that crime syndicates are a persistent threat to the public glare and frequenting stars for easy illegal gains. The fast action of the authorities on this case led to the arrest while investigation is still underway for the entire conspiracy.

Underworld Nexus and Arrests

Really, very quick investigations carried out by the Mumbai Crime Branch set into motion extremely significant breakthrough events. This subheading states the obvious truths about the involvement of the criminal organization and, subsequently, police action, all of which amounts to a stateful account of the facts. 

The investigation indicates that the threats had come to the advertisements team of Rinku Singh through relayed messages. At first, the exchanges were reported to be a civil request for funds, but suddenly they took a transformation into an unduly aggressive demand of ₹5 crore ultimatum and a final ultimatum linking them to D-Company.

Evidence implicating two suspects identified as Mohammed Dilshad and Mohammed Naveed warrants investigation of the Office of the Police Commissioner of Mumbai in collaboration with global agencies like Interpol. 

It is said that the arrests were made in a Caribbean country, from which the two suspects were transferred to Indian authorities on August 1. Not surprisingly, the two in custody already had a criminal record, having previously faced other charges for demanding ₹10 crores as ransom from the son of a deceased politician, thus suggesting the distinct modus operandi of organized extortion activity. One of the accused reportedly confessed to having demanded ransom.

Impact on Athlete Security

The incident has revealed the dire necessity of upgrading security protocols for athletes, especially cricketers, who have become famous and got lucky on wealth in a relatively short time. Rinku Singh, a reliable finisher of the Indian team and a crowd-puller in the IPL, suddenly found himself in the limelight and with that, unwanted attention from the underbelly seeking to make a fast buck out of his fame and wealth.

Post the revelations and arrests, it is said that the Mumbai Police is now reviewing the security arrangements for the cricketer. This threat raises grave concern within the sports fraternity pertaining to extortion and other forms of violent crimes concerning the safety of high-profile players. This case is a sobering reminder that amidst all the glamour and fun of international sport, personal safety becomes an important element that requires serious, high-level protection.

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 3:25 PM IST
QUICK LINKS