Who Is Deepti Sharma? From Marital Status To Net Worth, Here’s All You Need To Know About India’s Star All-Rounder

On Sunday, November 2, Deepti Sharma made history. She became the first cricketer ever to score both 200 runs and 15 wickets in a single Women’s World Cup.

She hit the milestone in the final of the 2025 tournament, taking a single off Ayabonga Khaka in India’s 45th over. On pitches where batters usually dominate, Deepti somehow keeps bowlers in the game. She’s already the tournament’s top wicket-taker, with 17.

Deepti Sharma’s Incredible Journey

People first sat up and took notice of Deepti back in 2016. She was just 18 when she pulled off a five-wicket haul in an ODI , the youngest Indian, man or woman, to do it. She actually took six that day, becoming only the second Indian woman to manage that in an ODI. But it was the bat that really put her in the spotlight. In 2017, she hammered 188 against Ireland and shared a 320-run opening stand with Punam Raut, which smashed the world record.

Deepti bats left-handed and bowls right-arm offspin. She grew up in Uttar Pradesh, looking up to Suresh Raina, and takes real pride in her fielding. Funny enough, it was a casual throw at her brother’s training session in Agra that changed her life. Hemalata Kala, then India’s selector, happened to be there, saw her arm, and decided to mentor her.

She started playing senior domestic cricket at 16, first for Uttar Pradesh, then moved to Bengal for several years before heading back home. Over time, Deepti’s become a rock for India , her offspin keeps batters guessing, and she’s turned into a steady lower-middle order batter in white-ball cricket.

Her first taste of league cricket outside India came with the now-gone Kia Super League in 2019, where she helped Western Storm win the title. Since then, she’s played in the WBBL and the Hundred. Back home, UP Warriorz snapped her up for INR 2.6 crore in the first-ever WPL auction in 2023. A year later, she made more history as the first Indian to take a hat-trick in the competition.

From Agra to Going International

Deepti’s story starts in Agra. She was born on August 24, 1997. Her full name is Deepti Bhagwan Sharma. She’s been playing for India since 2014, debuting in November of that year. Her mom, Sushilaa Sharma, and her dad, Bhagwan Sharma, a retired chief booking supervisor from Indian Railways, have always been in her corner. Her brother, Sumit, shares her love for the game.

Deepti Sharma’s Net Worth

Deepti Sharma’s net worth sits somewhere between ₹8 crore and ₹20 crore, that’s about $1 million to $2.5 million if you’re counting in dollars as of late 2025. Most of her money comes from a few main gigs. First, she’s a top Grade A player with the BCCI, so she gets a yearly retainer of ₹50 lakh.

Then there are the match fees: ₹15 lakh for a Test, ₹6 lakh for each ODI, and ₹3 lakh for every T20I she plays. On top of that, she landed a ₹2.6 crore deal with the UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League auction, and she didn’t just stop there. She picked up the MVP title in the 2024 season.

Is Deepti Sharma Married?

Deepti Sharma isn’t married, and she doesn’t have a husband. She plays professional cricket for the Indian women’s team, and there’s nothing out there linking her to anyone as a spouse. She is also not dating anyone, as per reports.

Unknown facts about Deepti Sharma

In January 2025, Deepti’s achievements got official recognition when she became a Deputy Superintendent of Police in Uttar Pradesh. She always wanted to be a police officer, and now she’s living that dream along with her cricketing one.

A few things you might not know about her: Deepti’s 188 is the third-highest individual ODI score by a woman. She was the first Indian woman to grab a hat-trick in the Women’s Premier League. Right now, she’s ranked fourth among all-rounders in the ICC Women’s rankings.

ALSO READ: Did You Know Shafali Verma Used To Disguise Herself As A Boy To Enter Cricket Academies? Cricketer’s Father Was Aware Yet Did Not Stop, Here’s Why!