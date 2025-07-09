Who Is Laurent Mekies? Newly Appointed Red Bull Racing CEO Replaces Christian Horner

Red Bull Racing has announced a significant change in leadership, replacing team principal and CEO Christian Horner with Frenchman Laurent Mekies.

Following Horner’s 20 years of service, the announcement, made public on July 9, 2025, ushers in a new era for the Formula 1 titans.

Born in Tours, France, on April 28, 1977, Laurent Mekies has a solid background in academia and technology. The Sun claims that he holds a master’s degree from Loughborough University in the United Kingdom and a mechanical engineering degree from ESTACA in Paris.

A review of Laurent Mekies’ involvement with Red Bull and his early career

Mekies’ career has seen him hold important positions at some of the best Formula 1 teams, thanks in part to his academic background.

Mekies was named the new team principal for Racing Bulls (previously AlphaTauri) in 2024, taking over from Red Bull’s sister team. There were many advancements and modifications at Racing Bulls during his time there. He now fills the vacuum left by Christian Horner’s abrupt departure from the squad after 20 years. Horner led the squad to eight driver’s championships and six constructors’ championships.

Oliver Mintzlaff, the CEO of Red Bull Corporate Projects and Investments, praised Horner for his “unwavering dedication, experience, knowledge, and creative ideas” and greeted Laurent Mekies as the new leader of Red Bull Racing going forward.







Mekies began his Formula 1 career in 2001 as a race engineer for Arrows. In 2002, he joined Minardi and expanded his expertise. Red Bull purchased Minardi and renamed it Toro Rosso, where Mekies rose to prominence in the engineering establishment.

After leaving Toro Rosso in 2014, he joined the FIA as a safety director, collaborating with former FIA president Jean Todt on safety in grand prix racing and car design (The Sun).

In 2018, Laurent Mekies took over as Scuderia Ferrari’s race director, a role he maintained until 2023. During his tenure, he played a key role in the team’s comeback and helped them win some races. Ferrari and Mekies officially split up in the middle of 2023.

Despite the conflicting opinions of fans, critics think Laurent Mekies is a strong fit for Red Bull as they continue to compete for dominance in a competitive and intricate sport because of his background in engineering and administration in the Formula One paddock.

