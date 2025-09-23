LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Who Is Ousman Dembélé, The Ballon D'Or 2025 Winner, Know About His Net Worth, Records, And Prize Money Revealed

Who Is Ousman Dembélé, The Ballon D’Or 2025 Winner, Know About His Net Worth, Records, And Prize Money Revealed

Ousmane Dembélé, PSG’s unstoppable force, finally fulfilled his potential in 2025 by leading a treble-winning season, scoring 37 goals, and clinching his first Ballon d’Or. His comeback from injuries proves talent, resilience, and the right coach can turn a career around.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: September 23, 2025 10:58:14 IST

Ousmane Dembélé, the name, which is added here into the 2025 French prize, the highly sought-after Ballon d’Or. At 28, after a flurry of glittering potentials often ill-timed with niggling injuries, Dembélé had finally fulfilled the promise for which he was touted as one of the richest-price players in history. 

The overwhelmingly victorious campaign at Paris Saint-Germain was Dembélé’s guiding light through a historic treble, first-ever UEFA Champions League, first in the voting polls. The revival of Dembélé at the hands of Louis Enrique, which also included a change to a more central role, albeit very influential, was another factor. The award was a recognition of his exemplary perseverance, talent, and how a coach could restore belief in someone’s potential.

Ousmane Dembélé’s Financial Landscape

Ousmane Dembélé’s career has been one of megabuck transfers that demonstrate his position as one of football’s rising stars. His transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona in 2017 for a record-shattering €148 million made him the joint-second most expensive player in the world. Though his stay in Spain was characterized by setbacks from injuries, his later €50.4 million transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in 2023 marked a complete turnaround.

His net is estimated to be around $35 million, with his PSG weekly wage said to be around $500,000. All these earnings are a reflection of the high price tag associated with his special talent and the enormous monetary benefits that accompany being one of the world’s top footballers.

Ousmane Career Shaped by Talent and Fortitude

Dembélé’s journey to the Ballon d’Or has been full of resistance. A sportsperson only a few who can name who have ambidextrous skills, lightning speed, and incomparable dribbling possessed of them never doubted his quality. But his repeated injuries while he was still with Barcelona raised questions about his ability to perform at the highest level for a long time. His move to PSG allowed him to explore a new environment where he could fully use his talents.

In the 2024-25 season, he scored 37 goals and had 15 assists in all competitions. He was key to the club’s historic successes. These stats, along with team achievements, earned him the award. Dembélé’s win does not just stand for a win for him recognized as a fundamental triumph of the human spirit-the breaking down of barriers to any prior impediment placed against one given that with support and will among obstacles can be overcome upon reaching.

Tags: 2025 Ballon d OrFootball AwardsOusmane Dembele

