Home > Sports > Hockey India announces 18-member Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team

Hockey India announces 18-member Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team

Hockey India announces 18-member Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 23, 2025 10:31:09 IST

New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI): Hockey India, on Monday, announced the 18-member Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team set to participate in the upcoming edition of the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia. Defender Rohit has been named as Captain, as per the Hockey India website.

The squad includes Goalkeepers Bikramjit Singh and Princedeep Singh; Defenders Rohit, Talem Priyobarta, Anmol Ekka, Amir Ali, Sunil P B, and Ravneet Singh; Midfielders Ankit Pal, Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang, Adrohit Ekka, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Rosan Kujur, and Manmeet Singh; and Forwards Arshdeep Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Ajeet Yadav, and Gurjot Singh.

India Junior Men’s Hockey Team Coach, PR Sreejesh, said, “The team has been preparing well for the Sultan of Johor Cup. We have a good team, and with the Junior World Cup coming up, this tournament will be a good platform and rehearsal for the players to test themselves against strong opponents and gain valuable international experience. We are looking forward to putting up a good performance in Malaysia.”

India won the bronze medal in the previous edition of the tournament and will look to build on that performance this year. They will begin their campaign against Great Britain on 11th October, followed by a clash with New Zealand on 12th October.

They will then face Pakistan on 14th October, Australia on 15th October, and conclude their round-robin stage with a contest against hosts Malaysia on 17th October. The top two teams in the standings will advance to the Final, scheduled for 18th October.

Goalkeepers

1. Bikramjit Singh

2. Princedeep Singh

Defenders

3. Rohit (C)

4. Talem Priyobarta

5. Anmol Ekka

6. Amir Ali

7. Sunil P B

8. Ravneet Singh

Midfielders

9. Ankit Pal

10. Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang

11. Adrohit Ekka

12. Araijeet Singh Hundal

13. Rosan Kujur

14. Manmeet Singh

Forwards

15. Arshdeep Singh

16. Sourabh Anand Kushwaha

17. Ajeet Yadav

18. Gurjot Singh

Standby

19. Vivek Lakra

20. Shardanand Tiwari

21. Thockchom Kingson Singh

22. Rohit Kullu

23. Dilraj Singh. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: hockey indiaindian-junior-mens-hockeyMalaysiarohitsultan-of-johor-cup

Hockey India announces 18-member Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team

