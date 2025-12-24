Why Deepti Sharma Was Not Part Of Playing XI For Second T20I Against Sri Lanka; Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Reveals The Reason

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma was not a part of the Playing XI for the second T20I against Sri Lanka that was played in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. Deepti missed the game due to a mild fever and was ruled out as a precaution, with the team management opting not to take any risk so early in the five match series. Sneh Rana replaced her in the side.

“Deepti isn’t well today, so Sneh Rana comes back into the side,” captain Harmanpreet Kaur had confirmed during the toss.

India put up a great show in the second encounter as well to take a 2-0 lead in the series. The Indian bowling unit never let the opposition get settled and picked up wickets at regular intervals to reduce them to 109/5 before eventually restricting the Sri Lankan side to 128/9 in 20 overs.

Harshitha Samarawickrama top-scored for Sri Lanka with 33 off 32. Vaishnavi Sharma and Shree Charani picked up two wickets each for India while Kranti Gaud and Sneh Rana had one wicket apiece to their name.

In reply, Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues thoroughly dominated the Sri Lankan bowlers and hammered them all-round the park. Shafali returned unbeaten at 69 off 34 while Rodrigues chipped in with 26 off 15 as India won by 7 wickets. The two sides will now play each other on Friday at Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram.

