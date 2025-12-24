Delhi Capitals Name World Cup-Winner As Captain Ahead Of WPL 2026; Check Details Here

Delhi Capitals have named India’s star batter Jemimah Rodrigues as the captain of the side ahead of WPL 2026. The official confirmation came on Tuesday (December 23).

“It is an absolute honour to be named captain of the Delhi Capitals, and I am deeply grateful to the owners and the support staff for placing their faith in me to lead this team,” the 25-year-old said in a statement. “It has truly been a dream year for me and my family, winning the World Cup and now being entrusted with this wonderful opportunity at a franchise that has held a very special place in my heart since the very first season of the WPL.”

“I have learned so much over the last three years and have shared some of my best moments with the Delhi Capitals. This team is my family. While I will miss the players who were part of our journey in the first cycle, I am excited to create new memories with both familiar faces and new teammates. We have a strong group, and I can’t wait to get going as we look ahead to what we hope will be a very successful season, and finally cross that line that has eluded us in the last three years.”

The Capitals had earlier released their skipper Meg Lanning and were keen on having an Indian player as the skipper of the side.

Speaking at the WPL 2026 player auction in Delhi last month, DC co-owner Parth Jindal had hinted towards Rodrigues’ promotion. “We are very clear we want an Indian as captain. We have our minds made up,” Jindal had said in a mid-auction press conference shortly after the team signed the current South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt.

Lanning went to UPW for INR 1.9 crore eventually. Rodrigues has done decently well for DC after scoring 507 runs in 24 innings at 28.16 and a strike-rate of 139.66.

