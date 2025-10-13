LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bardhaman station latest world news ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare Bardhaman station latest world news ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare Bardhaman station latest world news ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare Bardhaman station latest world news ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bardhaman station latest world news ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare Bardhaman station latest world news ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare Bardhaman station latest world news ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare Bardhaman station latest world news ICC Women World Cup alia bhatt Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad Justin Trudeau Malala Yousafzai Abhijit Banerjee Filmfare
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Why Did Pakistan Impose Lifetime BAN On Arshad Nadeem’s Coach – Salman Iqbal?

Why Did Pakistan Impose Lifetime BAN On Arshad Nadeem’s Coach – Salman Iqbal?

The Pakistan Amateur Athletics Federation has banned coach Salman Iqbal for life for violating the Punjab Athletics Association’s constitution. The decision followed an inquiry into unauthorized elections and a dispute over Arshad Nadeem’s training and funding.

Why Did Pakistan Impose Lifetime BAN On Arshad Nadeem’s Coach – Salman Iqbal?

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 13, 2025 00:38:40 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Did Pakistan Impose Lifetime BAN On Arshad Nadeem’s Coach – Salman Iqbal?

The Pakistan Amateur Athletics Federation (PAAF) has imposed a lifetime ban on Salman Iqbal, the long-time coach of javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem.

The decision came after Iqbal allegedly violated the constitution of the Punjab Athletics Association, where he serves as President.

Under the ban, Iqbal cannot participate in any athletics activities, coach athletes, or hold official positions at any level. The violations reportedly occurred in August when Iqbal conducted elections for the Punjab body. The disciplinary action marks a major development in Pakistan’s athletics administration.

Inquiry Committee Recommends Ban Following Investigation

An inquiry committee, formed in mid-September by the PAAF, investigated the matter and recommended a lifetime ban on Salman Iqbal. The committee issued its recommendation on October 10, a day after Iqbal submitted his response to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

Officials stated that Iqbal’s actions during the Punjab Athletics Association elections breached federation rules. His disqualification now prevents him from coaching or managing athletics programs at any level in Pakistan. The inquiry’s findings emphasized the need for adherence to constitutional guidelines within national sports bodies.

Salman Iqbal’s Response to PSB Sparks Controversy

Reports indicate that the decision may have followed Iqbal’s response to the PSB regarding Arshad Nadeem’s performance at the World Athletics Championship in Tokyo.

The PSB had asked him to explain Nadeem’s performance and provide details of expenses related to his training and travel. Iqbal revealed that the Pakistan Athletics Federation had stopped supporting Nadeem’s training for over a year.

He stated that he had personally arranged funds, including help from a friend, to cover Nadeem’s training in South Africa and his rehabilitation after a calf injury.

Must Read: Australia Creates History In Record Women’s ODI Chase Against India

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 12:38 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: arshad nadeemSalman Iqbal

RELATED News

WARBURG PINCUS NEARS DEAL TO BUY PSI SOFTWARE FOR MORE THAN 700 MILLION EUROS, SOURCES SAY
Gauff gets the better of Pegula to win Wuhan title
UK- India Relationship ‘Alive With Opportunity’ As UK’s HMS Richmond Hosts Business Showcase
Gauff gets the better of Pegula to win Wuhan title
Afghanistan Has Other Options If Pakistan Doesn’t Want Peace: Afghan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi

LATEST NEWS

Why Did Pakistan Impose Lifetime BAN On Arshad Nadeem’s Coach – Salman Iqbal?
American Vlogger Surprises Indian Boy With Rs 24,000 Bicycle, Video Goes Viral, Netizens Calls It Hearwarming
‘Is This Normal?’ US Vlogger Amazed At Indian Woman Working Till 9 PM Outdoors, WATCH
China says Qualcomm admitted to acquiring Autotalks without informing regulator
Watch: Stampede At Bardhaman Railway Station Leaves More Than 10 People Injured, Here’s What Happened
Modern School Vasant Vihar Marks 50 Years of Excellence With A Spectacular Founders’ Day
US actress Diane Keaton, star of 'Annie Hall,' dies at 79
Midwest Limited IPO: All You Need To Know About This Upcoming Public Issue
Afghanistan Has Other Options If Pakistan Doesn’t Want Peace: Afghan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi
South Carolina Shooting: 4 Dead, 20 Injured In Mass Shooting At Willie’s Bar & Grill On St. Helena Island
Why Did Pakistan Impose Lifetime BAN On Arshad Nadeem’s Coach – Salman Iqbal?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Did Pakistan Impose Lifetime BAN On Arshad Nadeem’s Coach – Salman Iqbal?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Did Pakistan Impose Lifetime BAN On Arshad Nadeem’s Coach – Salman Iqbal?
Why Did Pakistan Impose Lifetime BAN On Arshad Nadeem’s Coach – Salman Iqbal?
Why Did Pakistan Impose Lifetime BAN On Arshad Nadeem’s Coach – Salman Iqbal?
Why Did Pakistan Impose Lifetime BAN On Arshad Nadeem’s Coach – Salman Iqbal?

QUICK LINKS