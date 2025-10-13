Why Did Pakistan Impose Lifetime BAN On Arshad Nadeem’s Coach – Salman Iqbal?

The Pakistan Amateur Athletics Federation (PAAF) has imposed a lifetime ban on Salman Iqbal, the long-time coach of javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem.

The decision came after Iqbal allegedly violated the constitution of the Punjab Athletics Association, where he serves as President.

Under the ban, Iqbal cannot participate in any athletics activities, coach athletes, or hold official positions at any level. The violations reportedly occurred in August when Iqbal conducted elections for the Punjab body. The disciplinary action marks a major development in Pakistan’s athletics administration.

Inquiry Committee Recommends Ban Following Investigation

An inquiry committee, formed in mid-September by the PAAF, investigated the matter and recommended a lifetime ban on Salman Iqbal. The committee issued its recommendation on October 10, a day after Iqbal submitted his response to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

Officials stated that Iqbal’s actions during the Punjab Athletics Association elections breached federation rules. His disqualification now prevents him from coaching or managing athletics programs at any level in Pakistan. The inquiry’s findings emphasized the need for adherence to constitutional guidelines within national sports bodies.

Salman Iqbal’s Response to PSB Sparks Controversy

Reports indicate that the decision may have followed Iqbal’s response to the PSB regarding Arshad Nadeem’s performance at the World Athletics Championship in Tokyo.

The PSB had asked him to explain Nadeem’s performance and provide details of expenses related to his training and travel. Iqbal revealed that the Pakistan Athletics Federation had stopped supporting Nadeem’s training for over a year.

He stated that he had personally arranged funds, including help from a friend, to cover Nadeem’s training in South Africa and his rehabilitation after a calf injury.

Must Read: Australia Creates History In Record Women’s ODI Chase Against India