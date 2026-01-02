Will Bangladeshi Player Mustafizur Rahman Not Play For Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR In IPL 2026? BCCI Breaks Silence, ‘Let’s Not Get Into…’

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finally responded on the issue going around with regards to Bangladesh bowler Mustafizur Rahman’s participation in the IPL. A BCCI source, responding to the issue, told IANS, “Let’s not get into this. It is not in our hands. We have not received any communication from the government directing us to prevent Bangladesh players from participating in the IPL… Can’t comment much as of now.”

The left-arm bowler was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 9.2 Cr in the mini auction in December and the franchise and co-owner Shah Rukh Khan have been facing the heat. Recent incidents in Bangladesh have sparked widespread outrage.

“His (Shah Rukh’s) approach has always been as that of a traitor.” Pointing to atrocities on Hindus in the neighbouring country, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya called this move of the 60-year-old Bollywood icon anti-national and said, “It is unfortunate (Shah Rukh Khan took Bangladeshi cricketer in KKR for IPL 2026), but he will do so because he is considered a hero,” he said during an interview with PTI.

“His character has always been questionable and anti-national,” he added.

VIDEO | Nagpur: Jagadguru Rambhadracharya says, “…It is unfortunate (Shah Rukh Khan took Bangladeshi cricketer in KKR for IPL 2026), but he will do so because he is considered a hero. Shah Rukh Khan’s stance has consistently been at odds with the nation. His character has always… pic.twitter.com/UZNq7i9gEc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 1, 2026







Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: Reacting on Actor Shahrukh Khan buying a Bangladeshi player for his IPL team KKR, BJP MLA Nand Kishore Gurjar says, “I have submitted petitions seeking the registration of a case and an investigation into the sources of Shah Rukh Khan’s income, his… pic.twitter.com/PkDMM4c5FY — IANS (@ians_india) January 2, 2026







“The way Hindus are being persecuted in Bangladesh, women and girls are being raped, their homes are being burned, and anti-India slogans are being chanted there. Despite all this, traitors like Shah Rukh Khan, I’m calling him a traitor because everything he has is given by India, given by the people of India, but where do they invest this money? They invest it in players from a country that is working against India,” ANI quoted Sangeet Som as saying.

Jagaddal, West Bengal: On BJP Leader Sangeet Som’s statement on Shah Rukh Khan for Buying Bangladeshi Bowler for KKR in IPL, BJP Leader Arjun Singh says,” I congratulate Sangeet Som Ji because he made such a statement, and it was an accurate statement. People like Shah Rukh Khan,… pic.twitter.com/7fmKkAgvxw — IANS (@ians_india) January 2, 2026







Earlier, religious leaders in Ujjain had issued a warning to disrupt IPL matches by damaging pitches if Mustafizur Rahman is allowed to participate.

