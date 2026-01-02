LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Will Bangladeshi Player Mustafizur Rahman Not Play For Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR In IPL 2026? BCCI Breaks Silence, ‘Let’s Not Get Into…’

Will Bangladeshi Player Mustafizur Rahman Not Play For Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR In IPL 2026? BCCI Breaks Silence, ‘Let’s Not Get Into…’

Amid the outrage over the participation of Bangladeshi players in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) reportedly said it hasn’t received any communication on this issue.

Mustafizur Rahman. (Photo Credits: X)
Mustafizur Rahman. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: January 2, 2026 14:56:25 IST

Will Bangladeshi Player Mustafizur Rahman Not Play For Shah Rukh Khan’s KKR In IPL 2026? BCCI Breaks Silence, ‘Let’s Not Get Into…’

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has finally responded on the issue going around with regards to Bangladesh bowler Mustafizur Rahman’s participation in the IPL. A BCCI source, responding to the issue, told IANS, “Let’s not get into this. It is not in our hands. We have not received any communication from the government directing us to prevent Bangladesh players from participating in the IPL… Can’t comment much as of now.”

The left-arm bowler was picked by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 9.2 Cr in the mini auction in December and the franchise and co-owner Shah Rukh Khan have been facing the heat. Recent incidents in Bangladesh have sparked widespread outrage.

“His (Shah Rukh’s) approach has always been as that of a traitor.” Pointing to atrocities on Hindus in the neighbouring country, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya called this move of the 60-year-old Bollywood icon anti-national and said, “It is unfortunate (Shah Rukh Khan took Bangladeshi cricketer in KKR for IPL 2026), but he will do so because he is considered a hero,” he said during an interview with PTI.

“His character has always been questionable and anti-national,” he added.





“The way Hindus are being persecuted in Bangladesh, women and girls are being raped, their homes are being burned, and anti-India slogans are being chanted there. Despite all this, traitors like Shah Rukh Khan, I’m calling him a traitor because everything he has is given by India, given by the people of India, but where do they invest this money? They invest it in players from a country that is working against India,” ANI quoted Sangeet Som as saying.



Earlier, religious leaders in Ujjain had issued a warning to disrupt IPL matches by damaging pitches if Mustafizur Rahman is allowed to participate.

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 2:56 PM IST
Tags: IPL 2026KKRMustafizur Rahmanshah rukh khan

