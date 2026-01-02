LIVE TV
Will SRK's KKR Suffer A Financial Loss If They Drop Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026 Amid Rising Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh?

Will SRK's KKR Suffer A Financial Loss If They Drop Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026 Amid Rising Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh?

The pressure is rising on Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to drop a Bangladeshi cricketer signed by his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the wake of atrocities on Hindus being reported from the neighbouring country

Mustafizur Rahman and Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo Credits: X)
Mustafizur Rahman and Shah Rukh Khan. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: January 2, 2026 13:03:42 IST

Will SRK's KKR Suffer A Financial Loss If They Drop Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026 Amid Rising Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh?

Mustafizur Rahman’s inclusion in the KKR unit has attracted a lot of backlash. The Knight Riders’ co-owner Shah Rukh Khan’s has been facing the heat after his franchise bought the Bangladesh pacer for INR 9.2 Cr. “His (Shah Rukh’s) approach has always been as that of a traitor.” Pointing to atrocities on Hindus in the neighbouring country, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya called this move of the 60-year-old Bollywood icon anti-national and said, “It is unfortunate (Shah Rukh Khan took Bangladeshi cricketer in KKR for IPL 2026), but he will do so because he is considered a hero,” he said during an interview with PTI.

“His character has always been questionable and anti-national,” he added.

“The way Hindus are being persecuted in Bangladesh, women and girls are being raped, their homes are being burned, and anti-India slogans are being chanted there. Despite all this, traitors like Shah Rukh Khan, I’m calling him a traitor because everything he has is given by India, given by the people of India, but where do they invest this money? They invest it in players from a country that is working against India,” ANI quoted Sangeet Som as saying.





Earlier, religious leaders in Ujjain had issued a warning to disrupt IPL matches by damaging pitches if Mustafizur Rahman is allowed to participate. Recent incidents in Bangladesh have sparked widespread outrage.

What Happens If KKR Decides To Drop Mustafizur?

The Bangladesh fast bowler’s case is a bit tricky as there’s no rule on banning a player because of political protests. If the backlash intensifies and KKR is forced to drop Rahman then what happens? There is a ‘No Play, No Pay’ rule. If a player is bought in the auction but leaves the tournament without playing a single match, he doesn’t get paid, even if it’s due to injury.

Basically, if the left-handed pacer opts to withdraw himself before the start of IPL then the franchise won’t have to pay him any money. After the auction, a formal contract is signed between the player and the franchise. If the player isn’t injured and is available, the franchise has to pay him even if they don’t play him. However, the contracts can be cancelled by mutual agreement to avoid financial loss.

First published on: Jan 2, 2026 1:00 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

Tags: BCBhome-hero-pos-1Kolkata Knight RidersMustafizur Rahmanshah rukh khan

Will SRK’s KKR Suffer A Financial Loss If They Drop Mustafizur Rahman Ahead Of IPL 2026 Amid Rising Attacks On Hindus In Bangladesh?

