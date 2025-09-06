Will Lunar Eclipse Be Visible in India During the India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match?

Will Lunar Eclipse Be Visible in India: India vs China in Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 is bound to brighten the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir on Saturday. But, along with the entertainment of the play, the audience is doubting the lunar eclipse of the great battle.

IND vs CHN Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live Streaming Details

The Men in Blue will head into this vital game with increased confidence, having regained their groove over the last couple of matches. As there are only two matches remaining to book a place at the World Cup, this match against China carries more than points.

India has been noted to be very offensive in recent games and will be relying on its experienced middle back to beat the Chinese defensive system. Fast paced matches have already been played in the Rajgir stadium, and this match should be no exception. Even the slightest of mistakes would determine the progression.

India will play China in the Super 4 match which will start on September 6 at 7:30 PM IST. The game will be broadcast on Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 1 HD channels and people can stream the game live on SonyLiv app and online.

India vs China Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Schedule and Venue

The match between India and China is the last of the Super 4s and therefore crucial to both sides. The Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium again will be the battle field.

Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajgir, Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium

There is a lot at stake as the two teams struggle to make it to the final stage. In the case of India, they have the wind in their sails. In the case of China, discipline and patience will play a major role.

Lunar Eclipse 2025 Timings in India

With the Indians winning the hockey match in the stadiums with the aid of the night lights, there is still more to come in the night sky. An eclipse of the moon that is also known as the Blood Moon will be seen in India.

This eclipse will begin at 10:01 PM IST September 7 with the penumbral phase. The full moon will start at 11:00 PM IST and last to 12.22 AM IST, on September 8

Indian skywatchers will not be left behind either since the heavenly event comes one day after the big hockey game.

Lunar Eclipse Visibility Beyond India

It will not be the first time that the rare lunar phenomenon is seen in India. The Moon will also rise in parts of Europe and Africa where there will be a partial eclipse. But this time the Americas will not be able to witness the event.

As India hosts a high-pressure match in the Asia Cup with China on one of the days, and the skies providing an amazing sight of a Blood Moon on the other, sports enthusiasts and stargazers are in for a sight to behold this weekend.

