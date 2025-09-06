Team India Unveils Sponsor-Free Practice Jersey for Asia Cup 2025 – Check Out the New Kit and Possible Hint of the Upcoming Jersey

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2025, Team India is also set to release an official new practice jersey. The kit already attracted the attention of the fans since, unlike in the previous years, there is no brand name on the front. Instead, India audaciously printed in the center of the chest, rather than the long-gone Dream11 branding.

Dream11 Exit Leads to Jersey Overhaul

BCCI was left without a sponsor after Dream11 abruptly pulled out of its sponsorship deal with the association. This was after the government introduced the new Online Betting Game Bill that disrupted the core operations of Dream11 and compelled the fantasy gaming platform to withdraw.

Just a couple of months before the Asia Cup 2025, the preview jersey is being discussed and it will look similar to the Indian main kit in the tournament. The fans find this sponsorless design retro and it has sparked a debate on how the team would appear in future.

BCCI’s Search for New Sponsor and Leadership

As the BCCI scouts a new sponsor, another big development is in process. Roger Binny has resigned as president and the board is now seeking a new leader. These two matters coincidentally have led to a high level of interest in the impending Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The AGM will be held during the final week of September in Mumbai. Prior to that, an important internal meeting will be conducted where top positions will be finalized. As reports show, the positions of secretary, joint secretary and treasurer would not change. But the presidency and the vice-presidency are to be elected.

Rajeev Shukla in the Spotlight

The current vice-president Rajeev Shukla has emerged at the centre of the leadership debates. There are three options on the table: he might be a vice-president, get into the presidency of the company, or move as IPL chairman. There are indications in the sources that he has a 60-40 chance of becoming president of BCCI though it is also very likely that he will continue to hold his present position.

In the meantime, IPL chairmanship may have new entrants. Anirudh Choudhury, the former treasurer of BCCI and Avishek Dalmiya, an IPL Governing Council member, have both become prominent figures in the fray. They have been introduced with an emphasis on the fact that the seats of the leadership within the board is being re-arranged.

Asia Cup 2025 and BCCI’s Road Ahead

It has also given the fans something to anticipate as to whether the final version of the new Asian cup 2025 practice jersey will appear the same. At the same time, AGM is no longer a regular election and it may shift the balance of power in Indian cricket management.

An AGM notice will be issued in days. Jersey identity, sponsorship and top positions are on the line; therefore the coming weeks will be pivotal in determining how Team India and the BCCI proceed together.

